Terrifying moment sparks fly from Ryanair plane after nose wheel collapses during landing

The shock landing took place at Dublin airport. Picture: AirportsLiveTv

By Kieran Kelly

This is the terrifying moment sparks flew from a Ryanair plane as it landed at Dublin Airport over the weekend.

An emergency was declared at the airport after Ryanair flight FR5542 suffered a problem with its nose wheel.

Dublin Airport Fire Service rushed to the air strip, where the plane landed with sparks flying off from the front.

Passengers and cabin crew staff were able to disembark the flight, which was arriving from Liverpool, in the usual fashion after the incident was stood down.

A spokesperson for the operator of Dublin Airport, daa, said on Sunday: "A Full Emergency was declared Dublin Airport this afternoon following the arrival of Ryanair flight FR5542 from LPL_Airport.

"Passengers disembarked the aircraft normally. Air Traffic flows into Dublin Airport were restricted during the incident."

No one was injured during the landing, though one passenger was treated for shock.

Arrivals in Dublin Airport were initially suspended during the incident, with the South Runway closing for the evening.

There were no initial reports of any injuries, however one passenger was treated for shock.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: "This flight from Liverpool to Dublin experienced a minor technical issue with its nose landing gear upon landing.

"Passengers and crew disembarked normally and the aircraft will shortly be towed back to the hangar for further inspection by Ryanair engineers."