Watch: Vandals smash football club's defibrillator

14 June 2021, 08:27

A pair are being sought after a football club's defibrillator was vandalised
A pair are being sought after a football club's defibrillator was vandalised. Picture: Buxted FC

By Kate Buck

A football club in East Sussex has made an appeal online after two people were caught on CCTV vandalising its defibrillator kit.

Buxted FC said the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, was "heartbreaking".

Writing on twitter, the club said: "Last night at 12:50am, our defibrillator was vandalised.

"It was caught on CCTV so if anyone has any information about who these two people are then please report it to Sussex Police."

Read more: Christian Eriksen - Denmark midfielder stable after collapsing during Euro 2020 game

It comes after Danish footballer Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during his side's Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday.

Eriksen was given prolonged treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital where he is now awake and recovering.

The footage, posted on the Buxted FC twitter account, has been viewed more than 150,000 times since it was posted on Sunday evening.

It was retweeted by actor Martin Kemp who described what had happened as "the pits".

"I rarely get upset, angry or surprised by people's behaviour but this is the pits," he said.

"I hope they will be disgusted with themselves when they get caught."

Richard Turner, chairman of Buxted FC said the incident was "absolutely disgusting".

It comes after Danish footballer Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during his side's Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday
It comes after Danish footballer Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during his side's Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday. Picture: PA

"Those things save people's lives and someone has come and trashed it," he told said,

"The whole world saw what happened to Christian Eriksen on Saturday so why would anyone think that's ok?

"Everyone at the club is a volunteer, we work hard for what we've got, but now we'll have to raise funds to replace it.

"It's just heartbreaking."

Mr Turner said before the incident, Buxted FC had been celebrating winning the mid-Sussex division one league trophy.

"Now I think we're more upset than angry after what's happened," he said.

He added that the community had been "brilliant" in its support and many people had offered to help install a new defibrillator.

"Social media has been brilliant, it's amazing what people can do when people come together," he said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report it Sussex Police. The CAD Number is 551-13.06.2021.

Latest News

See more Latest News

(File photo) G7 leaders pose for pictures a day before beach barbecue

'One rule for them and another for us.' PM accused of hypocrisy over bumper G7 BBQ
Guests sit at a distance from one another ahead of the screening of a film as part of the Berlinale Summer Special film festival (Stefanie Loos/AP)

Germany considers easing mask rules as infections fall

Danish Midfielder Christian Eriksen has said he will not "give up" in his first public words since he collapsed during a Euro 2020 match against Finland

Christian Eriksen vows he 'won't give up' after Euro 2020 collapse
Boris Johnson will lead Monday's Downing Street press conference as he addresses the nation on the next step of lockdown easing..

Lockdown easing: What time is Boris Johnson's announcement today?
Israel PoliticsIsrael’s new prime minister Naftali Bennett shakes hands with outgoing prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a Knesset session in Jerusalem (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Israel’s new government gets to work after ousting of Benjamin Netanyahu
Men in long term relationships with other men will now be allowed to give blood.

'Historic' NHS rule change allows more gay and bisexual men to give blood

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari challenged the minister over the G7 beach BBQ backlash

'Why are G7 world leaders allowed to have a BBQ on a beach and the public are not?'
Call Keir: Labour leader Keir Starmer - watch live 9am

Call Keir: Labour leader Keir Starmer answers your questions

Dominic Raab: EU are 'lobsided' in approach to Northern Ireland

Dominic Raab: EU are 'lopsided' in approach to Northern Ireland
Frontline worker 'really really proud' to be recognised in Queen's birthday honours

Frontline worker 'really proud' to be recognised in Queen's birthday honours
David Lammy: Fans booing England taking the knee 'a disgrace'

David Lammy: Fans booing England taking the knee 'a disgrace'
Caller demands people offended by 'empire' in honours 'find somewhere else to live'

Caller: People offended by word 'empire' should 'find somewhere else to live'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London