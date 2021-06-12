Breaking News

Christian Eriksen: Denmark midfielder 'stabilised' after collapsing during Euro 2020 game

12 June 2021, 18:32 | Updated: 12 June 2021, 18:42

Eriksen received medical treatment
Eriksen received medical treatment. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Christian Eriksen is "stabilised" after collapsing during a Euro 2020 game.

Attempts to resuscitate the midfielder got under way and play in the match against Finland was suspended.

The Inter Milan player received CPR on the pitch at Copenhagen and players on both sides were left visibly distressed.

UEFA confirmed that Eriksen was taken to hospital and has been "stabilised", with more information to follow after a "crisis meeting".

Referee Anthony Taylor called medics on to the pitch and the player underwent prolonged treatment as teammates shielded him from spectators.

Fans were shown stunned at what unfolded, with some in tears.

Christian Eriksen's former club, Tottenham, tweeted: "All of our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family."

Fabrice Muamba, the ex-Bolton midfielder who collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest during a televised game in 2012, tweeted: "Please God."

A pre-match press conference for England, which was due to take place at 6.45pm, has been cancelled after the incident.

Updates to follow

