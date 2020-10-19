Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Wayne Rooney tests negative for Covid-19 but will still have to self isolate
19 October 2020, 15:04
Wayne Rooney has returned a negative coronavirus test, but is "angry and disappointed" that he will miss out on the next few Derby matches due to self-isolation.
The former England captain - now player-coach at Derby - was visited by a friend who had been instructed to be tested for Covid-19 and was later found to have the disease.
Follow our coronavirus live blog HERE
In a statement on Twitter, Rooney said: "Just received the news that my covid-19 test has shown I do not have the virus.
"Delighted for myself and family but obviously angry and disappointed that I now have to self-isolate and miss vital games for @dcfcofficial."
Just received the news that my covid-19 test has shown I do not have the virus. Delighted for myself and family but obviously angry and disappointed that I now have to self-isolate and miss vital games for @dcfcofficial— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) October 19, 2020
At his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Huddersfield, Derby boss Phillip Cocu said: "It's a setback when he's not available for at least the next three games when we have players coming back from injury.
"His fitness levels were getting back to a good level and he was improving the team."
Read more: Greater Manchester ICU capacity could be overwhelmed, says Number 10
Read more: Wales to enter 'fire break' lockdown to help stop rise of Covid-19
The Sun newspaper had reported on Sunday that the 34-year-old was angry after infected entrepreneur Josh Bardsley visited him at his luxury mansion on Thursday to give him a watch, having been already contacted by Test and Trace personnel and should have been self-isolating.
Bardsley, 21, later returned a positive test.
Rooney was unaware of any Covid-related concerns connected with Bardsley and played in Derby's 1-0 home loss to Watford a day after the visit on Friday evening.