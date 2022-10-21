“We know he’s a prat, but he’s our prat” Uxbridge voters react to Boris Johnson’s political comeback

Voters in Uxbridge (l) react to Boris Johnson's political return (r). Picture: Alamy

By Charlotte Lynch

Voters in Uxbridge have been reacting to news that their MP Boris Johnson could enter the Tory leadership race, with one local telling LBC “we know he’s a prat, but he’s our prat”.

The voter said he’d like to see Mr Johnson back in office “the sooner the better”, saying “he should finish his term – they all ganged up on him.”

“We know he’s a prat, but that’s why we put him in. He’s our prat.”

He added: “He should have just finished his time – we wouldn’t have had all this crap then, would we?”

Another Tory voter said Mr Johnson’s return “could be fun.” The young professional said: “Even though he can be a bit of a loon at times, he’s the best of a bad bunch.”

Boris Johnson at an election count in Uxbridge. Picture: Alamy

Whilst another woman on her way to work said: “Better the person we know than the person we don’t know. I know he did some bad, but you’re not telling me other MPs would have done the same?”

She said she would “definitely” vote for him again and “out of him and Keir Starmer, I’d want Johnson.”

But Suraz, who manages Bill the Baker in Uxbridge, told LBC: “The chance is gone. Cake, partying, all the small things stacked up.

“I meet a lot of customers here who are turning away from the Conservatives because of their downfall and all this turmoil. I think definitely it’ll be someone else, even the Lib Dems.”

Another man simply said: “who wants a liar?” It comes as the former Prime Minister is widely reported to have mobilised the support of Conservative MPs, donors and the team that helped him win the 2019 general election, with one cabinet minister telling Sky News they expect him to get the support of the 100 MPs required to make the ballot.