“We know he’s a prat, but he’s our prat” Uxbridge voters react to Boris Johnson’s political comeback

21 October 2022, 11:33

Voters in Uxbridge (l) react to Boris Johnson's political return (r)
Voters in Uxbridge (l) react to Boris Johnson's political return (r). Picture: Alamy

By Charlotte Lynch

Voters in Uxbridge have been reacting to news that their MP Boris Johnson could enter the Tory leadership race, with one local telling LBC “we know he’s a prat, but he’s our prat”.

The voter said he’d like to see Mr Johnson back in office “the sooner the better”, saying “he should finish his term – they all ganged up on him.”

“We know he’s a prat, but that’s why we put him in. He’s our prat.”

He added: “He should have just finished his time – we wouldn’t have had all this crap then, would we?”

Another Tory voter said Mr Johnson’s return “could be fun.” The young professional said: “Even though he can be a bit of a loon at times, he’s the best of a bad bunch.”

Boris Johnson at an election count in Uxbridge
Boris Johnson at an election count in Uxbridge. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Boris builds backing for shock comeback: Ex-PM 'to get backing from 100 Tory MPs' as he flies back to rally support

Read More: 'If he thinks he can win, he will run': Boris is in the leadership race for himself, his former spokesman warns

Whilst another woman on her way to work said: “Better the person we know than the person we don’t know. I know he did some bad, but you’re not telling me other MPs would have done the same?”

She said she would “definitely” vote for him again and “out of him and Keir Starmer, I’d want Johnson.”

But Suraz, who manages Bill the Baker in Uxbridge, told LBC: “The chance is gone. Cake, partying, all the small things stacked up.

“I meet a lot of customers here who are turning away from the Conservatives because of their downfall and all this turmoil. I think definitely it’ll be someone else, even the Lib Dems.”

Another man simply said: “who wants a liar?” It comes as the former Prime Minister is widely reported to have mobilised the support of Conservative MPs, donors and the team that helped him win the 2019 general election, with one cabinet minister telling Sky News they expect him to get the support of the 100 MPs required to make the ballot.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ukrainian soldiers

Ukrainian forces pile pressure on Russian-held Kherson

Police confirmed the remains found in the house in Milton Keynes are Leah Croucher, who had been missing since 2019

Remains found in loft of Milton Keynes house confirmed to be Leah Croucher

Steve Bannon

Trump ally Steve Bannon faces sentencing for contempt

Police arrested 16 Just Stop Oil protesters

Sixteen arrests after Just Stop Oil protesters glue themselves to tarmac at central London junction

The court in Istanbul

Turkish singer appears in court over religious schools joke

The three women police want to speak with

Hunt for denim hotpant-clad female gang in connection with theft of two giant Lego sets

A woman was left with a broken nose after the flight hit a rough patch.

Severe turbulence hurls screaming passengers around cabin breaking woman's nose on the ceiling during horror flight

Labour MP Christian Matheson has been suspended for serious sexual misconduct

Labour MP Christian Matheson quits over ‘serious sexual misconduct’ allegations

Giorgia Meloni

Italian far-right leader formally asks for mandate to govern

Imran Khan

Pakistan’s election commission disqualifies ex-PM Imran Khan

Eco-activists blocking Dartford Bridge caused tailbacks which delayed the Ambulance by 40 minutes

Eco-protestors have ‘blood on their hands’ after two women die in M20 horror crash following ambulance delay

A group of boys attacked a student outside a school.

Shocking moment gang of machete-wielding thugs attack defenceless teen outside school

Tories are picking a new leader

Boris, Rishi or Penny? Which hopeful is your Tory MP backing?

Ursula von der Leyen

EU takes stock of Ukraine support as new refugee exodus beckons

Boris Johnson is looking to take on Rishi Sunak for the top job

Boris builds backing for shock comeback: Ex-PM 'to get backing from 100 Tory MPs' as he flies back to rally support

Boris has returned from holiday to run in the leadership race.

'If he thinks he can win, he will run': Boris is in the leadership race for himself, his former spokesman warns

Latest News

See more Latest News

Burned school

Myanmar villagers say army beheaded high school teacher

Police release CCTV footage in hunt for Warrington rapist

CCTV released in hunt for Warrington rapist who attacked sleeping woman in her home

The Crown has been embroiled in controversy over its fictionalisation of events

Netflix adds 'fictional dramatisation' disclaimer to The Crown after fury at scenes of 'malicious nonsense'
John Kirby

US: Iranian troops in Crimea backing Russian drone strikes

Missing backpacker

Teenage backpacker’s 2019 disappearance in Australia still unexplained

Harry Dunn's family has got justice

'Harry Dunn's family has finally got justice - they kept going despite opposition coming from almost everywhere'
The activists complained about staff leaving them in the dark

Eco mob moans about being left in the dark as showroom staff turn off lights and heating to go home during their protest
Belgium Europe Energy

EU leaders avoid deep rift on gas price cap at energy summit

A Ukrainian serviceman drives a Polish howitzer AHS Krab in Donetsk region, Ukraine

Russian and Ukrainian troops gear up for major battle in Kherson

Anti-government demonstrators set a barricade on fire during clashes in N’Djamena, Chad

Security forces kill at least 60 as protests engulf Chad

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘A bit of a lad’: Former classmate of Sir Keir Starmer shares memories of his time at school with the Labour leader

Sir Keir Starmer was 'a bit of a lad’: ex-classmate shares memories of time at school with Labour leader
'Don't leave it up to the members!'

Boris Johnson won't offer the Tories a 'calm, measured or serious government', says Andrew Marr
Tom Swarbrick reaction to Truss resignation

Tom Swarbrick: Liz Truss' resignation is 'a small ramp' in the Tory Party's downhill journey
Rishi Sunak represents future of Conservative Party, believes Tory peer Lord Harrington

Rishi Sunak represents future of Conservative Party, believes Tory peer Lord Harrington

Omid Djalili says women ‘not scared’ as ‘conscious, organic movement’ is protesting in Iran

Omid Djalili says women ‘not scared’ as ‘conscious, organic movement’ is protesting in Iran
Liz Truss after her resignation statement today

Analysis by Iain Dale: Tories must get a grip or face election wipeout - but the die may already be cast
Liz Tryss

'We need a general election now': Shelagh Fogarty's instant reaction to Liz Truss' resignation
'They've moved with great speed and their customary brutality': Andrew Marr reacts to Liz Truss's resignation

'They've moved with great speed and their customary brutality': Andrew Marr reacts to Liz Truss's resignation
‘They’re toast!’: LBC callers tell Nick Ferrari the government is being ‘laughed at’ now

‘They’re toast!’: LBC callers tell Nick Ferrari the government is being ‘laughed at’ now

"The police have just got to move in and remove them as soon as possible"

Eco-protesters should be 'removed as soon as possible’ says Former Met Commissioner

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit