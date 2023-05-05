A different kind of reign: Heavy thundery showers forecast to disrupt King Charles's coronation

Royal fans have begun camping outside The Mall ahead of the coronation. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A gloomy backdrop has been forecast for tomorrow’s royal event, as “heavy, thundery showers” are expected to hit much of England and Wales starting today.

The forecast will likely be a let-down for devoted coronation fans, although perhaps unsurprising, as the outlook for tomorrow’s weather conditions is quintessentially British.

Today is predicted to be “unsettled” with showers, and heavy thundery weather is anticipated later.

Later tonight the showers are expected to mostly die out with the arrival of some foggy patches.

The rain isn’t expected to hold off for long though, as outbreaks of rain are forecast to return for King Charles's coronation tomorrow, across most of England and Wales.

Deputy chief forecaster at the Met Office, Steven Keates, said: “A further area of rain is expected to move into south-west England early on Saturday, moving east and north through the day with some heavy bursts at times.

“This is likely to bring some rain to London by around lunchtime. Further north, in Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland, it will be a day of sunshine and showers before the more persistent rain moves northwards overnight. It will feel humid, especially in the south, with highs of 17C (63F) possible in London.”

The coronation concert on Sunday, which will see artists such as Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That perform, is set to be drier with the arrival of some brighter spells.

Coronation arrivals

The predictions come as world leaders start arriving in London ahead of King Charles’s big day, including First Lady Jill Biden, who will be representing the US tomorrow.

Buckingham Palace is to hold a reception this evening for all the world leaders and representatives attending, hosted by the king and queen.

Most of the UK can expect to see showers for the coronation weekend. Picture: Alamy

The coronation is to take place this Saturday on May 6, and as the day grows even closer, the British public are finalising their own celebration plans. From street parties, to lunches and even volunteering plans as they plan to take part in the bank holidays 'Big Help Out' scheme.

People still planning to take their celebrations outdoors should ensure they leave prepared with an umbrella and mac, and remain cautious about the potential development of thunderstorms.

London is expected to reach highs of 16 degrees on the actual day.

What's the weather forecast for Bank Holiday Monday?

Drier conditions are expected at the beginning of Monday though "quite cloudy or murky", however rain is expected to arrive later in the day with "heavy rain and showers".

The extra bank holiday has been put in place for the coronation's 'Big Help Out' where members of the public are encouraged to volunteer their time to a good cause.