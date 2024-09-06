Brits set for thundery washout weekend as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for rain

Some Brits are set for a washout this weekend . Picture: Getty/Met Office

By Flaminia Luck

Millions of Brits in some parts of the UK are set to experience thunder and downpours this weekend, with rainfall rates reaching up to 7mm per hour.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Weather maps indicate intense rain on Sunday, particularly in Wales and the Midlands.

A dense band of heavy showers is expected to sweep across the Irish Sea towards the East, suggesting a gloomy and wet day ahead.

The Met Office - who has issued a yellow weather warning for rain on Fruday and Saturday - has warned of possible flooding, power cuts and travel delays/cancellations.

The Met Issue has issued yellow warnings for rain for Friday and Saturday. Picture: Met Office

The Met Office said: Thundery rain may lead to some travel disruption and flooding in places across southern England and south Wales on Friday evening and night.

The forecaster added: Whilst rain has largely eased across the warning area during early Friday afternoon, a spell of heavy and thundery rain is expected to redevelop on Friday evening.

Read more: Deaths of three children found dead alongside father inside house in Surrey being treated as murder

Read more: Daughter of man who drugged wife and 'invited men to rape her' calls him 'one of greatest sexual predators of all time'

A further 10-20 mm of rain is expected to fall quite widely across the area, but there there is a chance a few places could see 50-70 mm of rain in 3-6 hours; these higher accumulations more likely across south Wales mid-late evening.

Whilst thundery rain will clear westwards overnight, there is the potential for further spells of heavy rain across parts of southern UK over the weekend.

Yellow warning of rain affecting East Midlands https://t.co/KeOK89wzPP pic.twitter.com/sVxi6kZwfr — Met Office - E Midlands (@metofficeEMids) September 4, 2024

What should I expect?