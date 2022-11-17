Weather warnings as Britain to be battered by strong wind, floods and first snow of autumn

Britain faces being battered by floods and strong winds. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Britain is set to be battered by strong winds, snow, floods and heavy rain, with weather warnings in place from Friday evening.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Transport could be disrupted in some places as the rough weather brings an abrupt halt to the otherwise relatively mild conditions.

North East England and eastern Scotland have all had yellow rain warnings in place from 6pm on Friday.

An amber warning is in place for North East Scotland from early on until 3pm, and could see more than 100mm of rain fall.

There is also a chance of snow over the weekend on high ground in Scotland and the Pennines.

Read more: Mount Snowdon to be renamed in Welsh after authorities adopt petition signed by 5,000 people

Tom Morgan, a Met Office meteorologist, said flooding is to be expected in some parts given the amount of rainfall expected and coastal regions are in for a battering.

"We have very strong onshore winds and very large waves," he said.

"There may be some disruption to transport, including ferries and the road network."

Yellow warning areas may also endure flooding.

As Brits face soaring energy bills – many still holding out to avoid paying for heating despite the Government's price cap – temperatures are set to drop to somewhere around 9C and 11C.

Mr Morgan said the weekend would be clear but the first snow of autumn may yet fall in higher places.

"We may see the first snowflakes of autumn over high ground and in the Scottish hills and the Pennines," he said.

And he went on: "There is more uncertainty than usual after Sunday."

"It will probably be pretty unsettled, with some rain at times and possibly quite windy as well."