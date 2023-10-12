Wembley arch ‘unlikely’ to be illuminated in colours of Israel flag to avoid backlash

It is thought to be 'unlikely' that the FA will light up the Wembley arch in the colours of the Israel flag. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Football Association is due to announce later this morning whether it will light the Wembley arch in the colours of the Israel flag.

It comes after the government wrote a letter encouraging governing bodies in sport to ‘appropriately’ mark the attacks in Israel.

But it is reported that the arch is ‘unlikely’ to be lit up in the colours over fears of a backlash.

A message of ‘peace and unity’ is likely to be conveyed instead before England face Australia in a friendly on Friday.

Last year the FA lit the arch in the blue and yellow colours of the Ukraine flag in solidarity with the country after it was invaded by Russia.

Sir Keir Starmer has said he believed the Wembley arch should be illuminated in the colours of the Israeli flag following attacks by Hamas.

Sir Keir told LBC: ““I do think they should be on the arch because I think the message has to go out that we stand with Israel, the UK stands with Israel, and that is a manifestation of that support.”

Official confirmation of the FA’s plans is due to come later today.

The letter from the government to sporting bodies read: “In the light of the attacks in Israel on behalf of the secretary of state we would encourage you to mark the events in line with previous events where sport has come together.”