West Ham fan dies after being hit by train in Belgium after Europa Conference League tie

The fan died after being hit at Ghent's station. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A West Ham fan has died after being hit by a train after his side's European clash in Belgium.

The 57-year-old Hammers fan was in Ghent to watch his team play in the Europa Conference League quarter final on Thursday.

But after leaving KAA Gent's stadium, the Brit was hit by a train at Sint-Pieters station.

He was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The East Flanders prosecutor said the accident was unfortunate.

"Rest in peace to the West Ham fan who got killed in Gent last night," a fellow Hammer said on Twitter.

"Terrible news about that West Ham fan, RIP," said another Twitter user.

A third said: "My thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of the West Ham fan who died, RIP Fellow Hammer."

West Ham had drawn 1-1 with Gent in the first leg of their tie.