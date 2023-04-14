Woman arrested on suspicion of concealing a birth after newborn baby girl is found dead at Somerset recycling centre

Woman arrested on suspicion of concealing a birth after newborn baby was found dead at recycling centre. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of concealing a birth after a newborn baby was found dead at a Somerset recycling centre.

Police have labelled the incident "very sad and distressing" after officers were called to Lufton Trading Estate in Yeovil just after 2.30pm on Thursday.

A member of staff is said to have discovered the newborn girl's body at the centre, with police confirming they "don't yet know what has happened".

The woman is currently being interview under caution, with police saying the move was necessary in order to put the "appropriate legal safeguards" in place.

She is also said to be receiving appropriate medical support while in custody.

Detective Inspector Ben Lavender said: 'This is a very sad and distressing incident. We don't yet know what has happened and are treating the baby's death as unexplained at this time".

After attending the recycling centre, Avon and Somerset Police are said to have attended a vacant property in Yeovil and have said investigations are continuing.

"In the meantime, it has been necessary to arrest a woman in order to interview her under caution and with the appropriate legal safeguards in place.

There are said to be two recycling centres located on the Lufton Trading Estate - the Yeovil Recycling Centre and the YPH Waste Segregation and Recycling Facility - with police not yet confirming at which the body was discovered.

There are said to be two recycling centres located on the Lufton Trading Estate - the Yeovil Recycling Centre and the YPH Waste Segregation and Recycling Facility - with police not yet confirming at which the body was discovered.

"While she is in police custody she is receiving appropriate medical support. I would urge people not to speculate on the circumstances of this tragic event," continued DI Lavender.

