Mother killed just days before Christmas after being hit by car whilst walking with her daughter

A mother has died after she and her daughter were hit by a car. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A mother has been killed just days before Christmas after being hit by a car whilst walking with her daughter.

Police were called to reports of a collision between a car and two pedestrians just before 5.30pm on Thursday in Westcliff, Essex.

A 52-year-old woman and her 23-year-old daughter were hit by a black Suzuki Splash at the junction of Hamlet Court Road and St John’s Road, police said.

The woman was taken to hospital but could not be saved.

Her daughter's injuries are described as not life-threatening or life changing.

The 31-year-old driver of the car was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

She remains in custody for questioning.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the incident.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident number 930 of Thursday, December 12.

Alternatively, witnesses can submit a report online.