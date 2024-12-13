Breaking News

Heartbroken wife of former England rugby star Tom Voyce shares emotional tribute after his body was found in river

The widow of former England rugby player Tom Voyce said the family have been "overwhelmed" by the support. Picture: Northumbria Police/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The wife of former England rugby player Tom Voyce has shared an emotional tribute after his body was found in a river following Storm Darragh.

Anna Voyce said she was "absolutely devastated", with the loss of her husband leaving "a hole in so many of our hearts".

The 43-year-old died while driving across a flood-swollen river in north-east England during Storm Darragh.

His body was found after a five-day search, Northumbria Police confirmed.

Anna said her main priority was now her son, Oscar, as she thanked the rest of her family for their help in the search.

Tom Voyce and his wife Anna. Picture: Northumbria Police

“Absolutely devastated and heartbroken doesn’t even describe how we feel,” she said in a statement.

“My main focus now is our son Oscar having done what he asked, ‘find Daddy’.

“All of Tom’s family were involved in the search. I will be forever grateful to my brothers Hugh and Jamie, Aidan Philipson and Garry Whitfield for coordinating the search party working alongside the police teams.

“Tom would be blown away by the amount of people that were out there helping. We have all been overwhelmed by the support of friends, many travelling from far afield to help with the search.

“We are just so lucky to live in such a special community that pulled together to find Tom."

Members of a search and rescue team during a search operation at Abberwick Ford on the River Aln near Alnwick, Northumberland, for former England rugby player Tom Voyce. Picture: Alamy

Since relocating to Northumberland from London in 2019, Tom left his role at Investec to set up a flourishing business, Trevow Vegetation Management.

He established himself within the Northumberland and Scottish Borders rural communities, with many coming out to help in the search for him.

"Tom was fully immersed in Alnwick Rugby Club and was much-loved by Oscar’s under 7’s team which he coached with gusto, giving back to the game that gave him so much," Anna said.

"Oscar is immensely proud of his Daddy and he was the best father and role model that Oscar could have asked for.

"Tom was proud, and cherished, his rugby memories and as an adopted 'Northumbrian' local he leaves a hole in so many of our hearts.

"With his big warm smile, passion and funny stories he loved nothing better than sitting round a table chatting with family and friends sharing his latest creation on his Big Green Egg."

Tom first met Anna’s brother at Cirencester Agriculture College, where he grew a passion for the countryside taking him all over the country where he met Anna’s other brother and father.

An opportune meeting in London founded a seven year friendship with Anna, before they got together in 2014.

They married at Babington House, Somerset, in 2015 in front of family and close friends.

Tom’s beloved mother, Christine, still resides in Cornwall, where Tom grew up with his late father Michael and younger sister, Emily, who now lives in New York.