Westlife star Mark Feehily reveals he’s standing down from the band just days before US tour leaving fans devastated

29 February 2024, 01:01 | Updated: 29 February 2024, 01:07

Mark Feehily announced he's temporarily stepping away from the band amid health struggles.
Mark Feehily announced he's temporarily stepping away from the band amid health struggles. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

The Westlife star announced he was leaving the band in a shock announcement on Wednesday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mark Feehily, 43, left fans devastated as he shared he would be temporarily stepping down from the band amid health struggles.

The four-piece, made up of Shane Filan, Kian Egan, Nicky Byrne and Mark, had been preparing for their first ever US tour, due to take place in just weeks, when he broke the news.

He wrote on the band’s Instagram account: “Hello and much love to you all! It's Mark here.. Most of you are aware that I have had some health challenges over the past while. It actually all started 3.5 years ago in August 2020 when I had surgery. Within a few days of this surgery I was in severe pain and was rushed into A&E."

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition that happens when your immune system overreacts to an infection and starts to damage your body's own tissues and organs.

He continued: “I eventually ended that awful day in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) where I was informed that due to a complication with the surgery, I had developed severe ‘Sepsis’, a life-threatening infection that would require immediate emergency surgery to rectify the problem and basically save my life.

“I spent the next few months in hospital. It was during lockdown. For months, due to strict Covid restrictions, I was not allowed any visitors including my fiance and my then 10-month-old daughter.

“It was physically and mentally a very difficult time, not to mention traumatic having to spend so long in ICU.”

He went on: “In late 2021, I became very ill in Newcastle before a concert and ended up back in A&E, this time being told I had pneumonia. I was told I had to go straight home to recover and regrettably miss the rest of the concerts that December.

“I was referred to a consultant who told me I needed more surgery which I went ahead with in May 2022 meaning I was forced to miss more of The Wild Dreams tour.

“Three months after that surgery, I tried my best to soldier on for you guys and to go back on tour but unfortunately the physical demands of the concerts and extensive travel were proving too much for me.

“I developed a very large 'incisional hernia' and I was told that I needed further surgery to fix it. This would be my fourth major surgery since the start of it all, but I had no option.”

Read more: Curb Your Enthusiasm star Richard Lewis dies aged 76 after suffering heart attack

Read more: Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori faces €15,000 fine or even jail after 'explicit' appearance in Paris

Mark announced his temporary departure from the band.
Mark announced his temporary departure from the band. Picture: Alamy

While the surgery was fortunately a success, Mark said it means he has been forced to focus on recovery.

"It is with the upmost level of regret that I must now temporarily stand down from all Westlife touring until a time that I have had the chance to fully recover from the turbulent journey I have been through as an individual,” he said.

“Believe me, I wish things could be different! I would like to thank you so very much for your support and understanding of me and my health over the past few years."

Fans were left devastated after the news, as one wrote: "My heart is broken. We will miss you very much here in Brazil, even more so after more than 20 years without setting foot here."

Another added: "I wish you speedy recovery Mark. Your health is your utmost priority. Im sorry you have to go thru all that.. be strong.. rest well, eat well. Come back stronger!"

Mark has faced a string of health battles in recent years, including pneumonia at the end of 2022.

His bandmates shared a message of support following his announcement, as they said: “Mark has been so strong in continuing to show up on stage despite going through such a turbulent time with his health and we completely respect that he must now focus on getting better so he can return to the stage when he is fit and well to do so!

“In the meantime, we will continue to fly the Westlife flag higher than ever for you guys.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Duke of Sussex took legal action against the Home Office over a decision in 2020 to change the level of his personal security

Prince Harry faces £1m bill after losing High Court challenge over taxpayer funded police protection

Rishi Sunak has warned 'mob rule' is threatening to 'replace democratic rule'.

Rishi Sunak calls for end to ‘mob rule’ as he urges police chiefs to get tough on protesters

Biden

President Joe Biden declared ‘fit for duty’ after annual medical test

Thomas Kingston died aged 45.

Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston 'died at his parents' £3m country mansion'

Capitol

Supreme Court to rule if Trump can be prosecuted in election interference case

Richard Lewis has died aged 76.

Curb Your Enthusiasm star Richard Lewis dies aged 76 after suffering heart attack

Obit Richard Lewis

Richard Lewis, humorously morose star of Curb Your Enthusiasm, dies aged 76

Robert Brown's lost his bid for parole.

BA pilot Robert Brown who bludgeoned wife to death with claw hammer loses bid for early prison release

Film Oscars-Guide

Everything you need to know about this year’s Oscars ceremony

It is understood that RedBird IMI is offering to help pay the £1.16 billion in debts that the current owners, the Barclay family, owe to Lloyds Bank.

Foreign governments must be banned from owning British newspapers, says former Tory cabinet minister

Creech was due to be taken to the execution chamber where he would be strapped down onto a medical table.

Death row execution abandoned after officials 'unable' to give lethal injection - with inmate's death warrant to expire

Mexico volcano

Flights cancelled as Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano erupts

Lee Anderson

Police 'looking into hate speech complaint against Lee Anderson' after MP said Sadiq Khan was controlled by Islamists

New data suggests fewer children are starting their education school-ready.

‘Things are poorer than ever before’: Headteacher says as poll finds fewer kids starting education are school-ready

Israel Palestinians

Food aid reaches north Gaza for first time in weeks, Israeli officials say

The raid also found Class A drugs in the London property, with one of the men later arrested on suspicion of drug supply.

Duo suspected of running smuggling ring through UK airports arrested after 'booking 27 migrants onto 11 flights'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ben Jamal said James Cleverly's comments were 'absurd'

Palestine protest leader says James Cleverly's call for activists to end Gaza marches is 'absurd'
The 31-year-old criticised the script he was given, branding it as "15 pages of AI-generated gibberish.

'The script was 15 pages of AI-generated gibberish': Willy Wonka actor breaks silence on disastrous event
Child rescued

Helicopter’s thermal imaging camera helps find child in Florida swamp

Congress Senate

Mitch McConnell to step down as US Senate Republican leader in November

A group of influencers have joined a Government campaign to tackle loneliness in young people

'People feel embarrassed and ashamed': Why lonely youngsters aren’t seeking help as Government launches campaign
Mitch McConnell

Mitch McConnell to step down as US Senate Republican leader

Joe Biden

Joe Biden has annual physical examination

Emma Caldwell and her mother Margaret

'Blood on their hands': Family of murdered sex worker Emma Caldwell hit out at police after investigation 'failings'
Prince Harry

Al Qaeda 'called for Prince Harry to be killed,' court filing says, as he loses challenge for taxpayer funded protection
French authorities are said to be handling the situation.

One dead and two missing after small boat incident in Channel as urgent search and rescue operation launched

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Well-wishers respond to Princess Kate's health update

'Looking forward to her return': Well-wishers respond to royal family's update on Princess Kate's health
The Duke of Sussex took legal action against the Home Office over a decision in 2020 to change the level of his personal security

Prince Harry loses High Court challenge over taxpayer funded police protection when he visits the UK
Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston has died aged 45.

Lady Gabriella Windsor and her husband Thomas Kingston were 'happy and chatty' before his death aged 45

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit