Wetherspoon: Full list of chain's pubs up for sale across the country – is your local at risk?

By Chris Samuel

Chairman Tim Martin said the firm was selling the boozers due to the rising costs of food and energy and staff shortages.

The 39 sites are in city centres across England and Scotland, ten of which are in London.

All the venues being considered for sale individually, in small packages, or as a portfolio, it's reported.

But punters will be pleased to hear all the pubs will stay open and will continue to trade as Wetherspoon sites until sold.

Commercial property specialists CBRE and Savills are handling the sales.

Toby Hall, senior director at CBRE, said: "The excellent mix of locations in this portfolio is rarely seen in the market.

"With more than half of the portfolio located in London and the South East and other strong locations in the South West, Midlands and North we believe the pubs represent an excellent opportunity for existing pub operators and new entrants."

A spokesperson for Wetherspoon told The Mirror that since the initial announcement, some of the pubs have already been sold, but wouldn't confirm which sites.

Here's the full list of Wetherspoons pubs that put on sale by the firm: