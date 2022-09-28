Wetherspoons sells off 32 pubs as it faces £30m loss – is your local up for sale?

Wetherspoons to sell 32 pubs. Owner Tim Martin (r) with Boris Johnson. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Wetherspoons has announced that it’s selling off 32 pubs amid rising staff and labour costs.

The pub chain confirmed the “commercial decision” after previously warning that it could face losses of up to £30million.

Wetherspoons had already confirmed a total of 14 pubs will shut since the beginning of the financial year and after the company granted staff a pay boost of more than £10 an hour for the first time earlier this year.

In a statement, company spokesman Eddie Gershon said: "On occasion, Wetherspoon does put some of its pubs up for sale. This is a commercial decision.

“We understand that customers and staff will be disappointed with it. The pubs will continue to operate as Wetherspoon outlets until they are sold."

Commercial property specialists CBRE and Savills have been drafted in to market the properties which span the length and breath of the country.

London sees the highest number of casualties with nine pubs set to face the axe – including those in popular locations such as Islington and Battersea.

While other pubs in major towns and cities such as Southampton and Middlesborough are also closing.

FULL LIST OF PUBS SET TO CLOSE