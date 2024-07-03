Exclusive

What's in Rishi Sunak's traditional Election Pie, ahead of his possible last supper as Prime Minister?

Kitson's Butchers, Northallerton High Street. Picture: Kitsons

By Callum Clark

With just hours to go before polling day, we know what you're thinking - what are the hidden ingredients in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pre-election pie?

When he's not chowing down on his favourite meal, a sandwich, Rishi Sunak indulges in another, more hearty cuisine reserved especially for polling day.

The Prime Minister has revealed that his family “have a bit of a tradition" when it comes to their General Election diet. "One of my local butchers called Kitson’s in Northallerton High Street, always do a special election pie”, Mr Sunak said.

Rishi Sunak has stood for the Richmond and Northallerton constituency on three previous occasions, winning in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Now running a fourth time around, LBC can confirm that Northallerton’s Kitson’s butchers are busy today perfecting a rehearsed Rishi recipe - but what’s actually in Sunak's special polling pie? And could this be the last time it's prepared?

PM Rishi Sunak said Kitson's election pie is something he "always" enjoys on polling day. Picture: Alamy

Kitson’s have told LBC that the 2024 General Election pie is being specially made this afternoon. It will consist of “a layer of pork, stilton in the middle, another layer of pork and topped with pickle on the top.” Tasty. But will the outgoing PM be able to stomach a slice of humble pie come Friday morning?

Yesterday brought about a long-delayed admission of defeat from the Prime Minister, tweeting: “Stop the supermajority. Vote Conservative on 4th July.”

So is this more of a last supper rather than a jolly Yorkshire tradition? Well, Kitsons are more optimistic than most. On whether this will be the last election pork pie the butcher will be making for Mr Sunak, Kitson's remain hopeful, saying: “No - he’s our constituency MP”.

The butcher does however concede that Mr Sunak may not be picking up the pie himself adding: “I think he’ll be a bit busy today”.

Pre-election meals are not necessarily wholesome traditions amongst party leaders... Picture: Getty

LBC asked Labour, the Lib Dems, Reform, the SNP and the Greens if their leaders had any similar traditional pre-election meals in mind.

The Greens have confirmed that "Carla is having pizza tonight - she says it's not a pre-election ritual but its quick and easy." Her co-leader, Adrian Ramsay "has just got a salad and bhaji from one of the many fantastic independent cafes in Halesworth, Waveney Valley!"

For Nigel Farage, it'll be a "Burger King on the road and a pint of lager".