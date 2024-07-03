Exclusive

What's in Rishi Sunak's traditional Election Pie, ahead of his possible last supper as Prime Minister?

3 July 2024, 16:33

Kitson's Butchers, Northallerton High Street
Kitson's Butchers, Northallerton High Street. Picture: Kitsons

By Callum Clark

With just hours to go before polling day, we know what you're thinking - what are the hidden ingredients in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pre-election pie?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

When he's not chowing down on his favourite meal, a sandwich, Rishi Sunak indulges in another, more hearty cuisine reserved especially for polling day.

The Prime Minister has revealed that his family “have a bit of a tradition" when it comes to their General Election diet. "One of my local butchers called Kitson’s in Northallerton High Street, always do a special election pie”, Mr Sunak said.

Rishi Sunak has stood for the Richmond and Northallerton constituency on three previous occasions, winning in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Now running a fourth time around, LBC can confirm that Northallerton’s Kitson’s butchers are busy today perfecting a rehearsed Rishi recipe - but what’s actually in Sunak's special polling pie? And could this be the last time it's prepared?

Read more here: The end is in sight: Rishi Sunak turns fire on Reform as spring in his step returns to Tory battle bus for final 48 hours

PM Rishi Sunak said Kitson&squot;s election pie is something he "always" enjoys on polling day.
PM Rishi Sunak said Kitson's election pie is something he "always" enjoys on polling day. Picture: Alamy
  • Join LBC for Britain Decides our election night coverage, starting Thursday at 10pm. Our flagship program will be led by Andrew Marr and Shelagh Fogarty, with The News Agents' Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall providing expert analysis as results unfold. This comprehensive seven-hour show will be broadcast live on LBC, Global Player, TikTok, and YouTube, with a simulcast on LBC News. Stay tuned for real-time updates and insightful commentary throughout this pivotal night in British politics.

Kitson’s have told LBC that the 2024 General Election pie is being specially made this afternoon. It will consist of “a layer of pork, stilton in the middle, another layer of pork and topped with pickle on the top.” Tasty. But will the outgoing PM be able to stomach a slice of humble pie come Friday morning?

Yesterday brought about a long-delayed admission of defeat from the Prime Minister, tweeting: “Stop the supermajority. Vote Conservative on 4th July.”

So is this more of a last supper rather than a jolly Yorkshire tradition? Well, Kitsons are more optimistic than most. On whether this will be the last election pork pie the butcher will be making for Mr Sunak, Kitson's remain hopeful, saying: “No - he’s our constituency MP”.

The butcher does however concede that Mr Sunak may not be picking up the pie himself adding: “I think he’ll be a bit busy today”.

Read more here: General Election LIVE: Boris rally cameo shows Tories 'still' bring chaos and division, says Starmer

Pre-election meals are not necessarily wholesome traditions amongst party leaders...
Pre-election meals are not necessarily wholesome traditions amongst party leaders... Picture: Getty

LBC asked Labour, the Lib Dems, Reform, the SNP and the Greens if their leaders had any similar traditional pre-election meals in mind.

The Greens have confirmed that "Carla is having pizza tonight - she says it's not a pre-election ritual but its quick and easy." Her co-leader, Adrian Ramsay "has just got a salad and bhaji from one of the many fantastic independent cafes in Halesworth, Waveney Valley!"

For Nigel Farage, it'll be a "Burger King on the road and a pint of lager".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jay Slater's mother has revealed how she will use the money raised to find her son

Jay Slater's mother reveals how she will use £48,000 crowdfunder to support TikTok sleuths in search for missing son

Police are "making enquiries" after Antonya Cooper said she gave her cancer-stricken son a dose of morphine more than 40 years ago

Police 'making enquiries' after mother admits helping end life of terminally ill son 40 years ago

Labour may have to raise inheritance tax, an adviser to Rachel Reeves has warned

Labour may have to hike inheritance tax or raid pensions, Rachel Reeves' adviser admits - but move will be 'unpopular'

Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said the 'humanoids' had 'come in peace'.

Bizarre moment police pull over ‘UFO’ for traffic offence in ‘out of this world’ encounter

Andy Murray is teaming up with Emma Raducanu for the mixed doubles

Andy Murray teams up with Emma Raducanu for mixed doubles in final Wimbledon appearance

A man who strangled his wife for having an online affair before has been found guilty of murder

Husband who strangled wife and dumped her in river after TikTok affair found guilty of murder

Airline bosses have warned non-EU travellers could face delays at some EU airports due to new post-Brexit rules.

British holidaymakers face EU travel chaos as dozens of airports 'unprepared' for post-Brexit fingerprint rules

The results will be declared through the night

Election night key timings and hour-by-hour guide: When will we know who has won the General Election?

Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin have been disqualified from being charity trustees by the Charity Commission

Captain Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore disqualified as charity trustee by Charity Commission

Exclusive
LBC can reveal Tristan Tate, the brother of Andrew Tate, is a key financial supporter of George Galloway

Andrew Tate's brother, Tristan, revealed as key financial supporter of George Galloway

Tourists who urinate in the sea in Marbella are set to face fines

Tourists in Marbella to be fined €750 if they urinate in the sea after strict summer rules approved

To make sure people feel comfortable, Ipsos allows the public to fill in their replica ballot privately as they leave their polling station.

The exit poll: what is it and how does it work?

The flight had to be diverted due to 'contaminated food' on the flight.

Delta Airlines flight forced to make emergency landing at JFK after passengers served ‘contaminated food’

The Conservatives describing a Labour landslide as "likely" is an attempt of "voter suppression", says Sir Keir

Conservative predictions of a Labour 'supermajority' are an attempt at 'voter suppression', Keir Starmer says

A 17-year-old on a school trip died after getting into difficulty off West Wittering beach

Boy, 17, dies during school trip to Sussex beach after ‘getting into difficulty’ in sea

Labour sees inheritance tax as an important way to reduce ‘intergenerational inequality’

Labour should use inheritance tax raid to 'ease intergenerational inequality', says frontbencher Darren Jones

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jay Slater has been missing since June 17

‘Scared’ Jay Slater fled Airbnb after ‘stealing £12k Rolex’, private investigator claims

Conservative cabinet minister Mel Stride has said a Labour landslide victory is “likely”

Labour heading for 'extraordinary' election landslide victory, minister says - as Braverman admits ‘it’s over’
Emily Stokes died after attending the festival.

Teenage girl, 17, dies after being ‘spiked’ at Dreamland festival as family pay tribute to 'kindest person ever'
The law won't apply in the UK

New cars to be fitted with automatic speed limiters across Europe from this week - can they be turned off?
Police at the scene of the accident in Dalston

Man fighting for life after getting trapped under a bus in Hackney

Michael Barrymore has claimed to have “new information” about the death of 31-year-old Stuart Lubbock

Michael Barrymore claims 'new information' about swimming pool death in 2001 could 'bring family peace'
Victims of inmate Linton Weirich (left) have slammed reports he will not face further punishment after he was allegedly filmed having sex with a female guard.

Victims of Wandsworth prison inmate ‘filmed having sex with guard’ slam reports he won't face police investigation
Marine Le Pen's party took 33 percent of the vote in the first round of voting

Over 200 French election candidates quit in attempt to block Marine Le Pen's far-Right National Rally in election
Reform Party leader Nigel Farage poses in the boxing ring during a visit to Clacton-on-Sea, England.

General Election LIVE: Fighting talk from party leaders as Labour reveal they may hike inheritance tax
Joe Biden had a torrid time at last week's CNN election debate

Joe Biden admits he almost fell asleep during disastrous CNN debate which sparked calls for him to step aside

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles, Camilla and Andrew

Royal houses you will soon be able to rent including one for £26 a night - but only when Prince Andrew finally leaves
Princess Anne

Princess Anne breaks silence after being 'kicked in the head by a horse' and hospital stay with concussion
Princess Anne has left hospital where she was being treated for minor head injuries and concussion

Princess Anne leaves hospital following concussion treatment after being injured by horse

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit