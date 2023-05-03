Wheelchair user forced to crawl off Ryanair flight in Sweden after being told help would take over an hour

3 May 2023, 08:53

Adrian Keogh was made to crawl off the plane.
Adrian Keogh was made to crawl off the plane. Picture: Instagram/Adrian Keogh

By Emma Soteriou

A wheelchair user who was forced to "bunny-hop" down metal steps from a plane when no one could help him has said his experience was "unacceptable".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Adrian Keogh, from Wicklow in Ireland, was told he would have to wait an hour for assistance after his flight landed at Landvetter Airport in Sweden on Saturday.

He said cabin crew on the Ryanair flight suggested he crawl from the aircraft instead.

Mr Keogh, who has a spinal injury following a construction accident, has used a wheelchair since 2015.

He took on board Ryanair's recommendation and decided to crawl off the flight as he was in pain and needed to use the bathroom.

Read more: Moment RAF planes intercept Russian jet flying close to British airspace

Read more: UK's Sudan evacuation flights come to an end with over 2,000 people airlifted to safety as fighting rages on

Adrian Keogh had to "bunny-hop" down the steps
Adrian Keogh had to "bunny-hop" down the steps. Picture: Instagram/@adriankeogh39

Mr Keogh's brother offered to carry him down the stairs but he refused as they were "steep, corrugated steel steps" and he felt it would be too dangerous.

"If he fell we would have both been hurt so I had to bunny-hop down myself," he told the BBC.

"This is not the first time I've been stuck on a plane after everyone else has disembarked," he went on to say.

"It's unacceptable - all I ask for is to be able to travel with dignity."

The airport has since apologised and Ryanair said it was looking into the incident.

Landvetter Airport said it "deeply regrets" Mr Keogh's experience.

A spokesperson said it was "not up to our usual standard of service", blaming "several unforeseen events".

