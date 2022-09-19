Who was in attendance at the Queen's state funeral? The royal family members who payed their respects to the Queen

Around 2,000 mourners gathered at Westminster Abbey to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth.

Members of the royal family, heads of state from around the world, prime ministers, and government representatives all attended the ceremony. There were also representatives from both Houses of Parliament, the armed forces, the police, the civil service, and around 200 people who were recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours earlier in the year.

All members or the royal family, senior and junior, sat at the front of Westminster Abbey.

King Charles III, along with the Queen’s other children, were given seats on the front row with their spouses, directly facing the coffin.

1. King Charles III: The Queen’s son is the new monarch, and head of the royal family. King Charles looked visibly emotional as he said goodbye to his mother. As the new monarch, the national anthem now becomes 'God Save The King'.

2. Camilla, Queen Consort: The Queen Consort sat beside her husband. It was the Queen’s wish that Camilla become Queen Consort, the official title for the King’s wife, rather than Princess Consort.

3. Anne, Princess Royal: Princess Anne accompanied the Queen’s coffin as it made the journey from Edinburgh. She then joined her three brothers to stand vigil around the Queen’s coffin last week as the first woman to do so.

4. Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Lawrence: The retired Royal Navy Vice Admiral married the Princess Royal in 1992. He joined his wife and her brothers in the procession behind the Queen’s coffin.

5. Prince Andrew: The Duke of York joined the procession from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey, and then to Wellington Arch. No longer a working member of the royal family, Prince Andrew was dressed in a mourning suit rather than military uniform as he said goodbye to his mother.

6. Prince Edward: Prince Edward is the youngest child of the Queen. He is expected to assume a new royal title following the Queen’s death. It is speculated that Prince Edward may become the new Duke of Edinburgh.

7. Countess of Wessex: Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward, was considered incredibly close to the late Queen, and like a second daughter. So far, she has continued her job in PR. It’s likely that she will now assume a more prominent role in the royal family.

8. Prince William: The new Prince of Wales is now the heir to the throne and will become King after the death of King Charles III.

9. Prince George: The young prince sat beside his father as second-in-line to the throne. It wasn’t certain that Prince George would attend his great grandmother’s funeral given his age, but his attendance has sent a symbol of strength in the royal family with three generations paying their respects to the late Queen.

10. The Princess of Wales: Kate, the Princess of Wales was joined by her two eldest children sat either side of her. She and the Prince of Wales paid respects to their late Queen in a moving message posted on their social media. Again, she wore a pearl necklace and earrings, a known favourite of the late Queen. Prince Louis, four, did not attend given the young prince’s age.

11. Princess Charlotte: The seven-year-old princess attended the funeral to say goodbye to her great grandmother. She wore a horseshoe badge given to her by the Queen.

12. Peter Philips: Is the eldest grandchild of the Queen, and the son of Princess Anne. He joined his cousins to stand vigil around the Queen’s coffin last week.

13. Zara Tindall: The daughter of Princess Anne is also a former silver-medal-winning Olympian in the equestrian event.

14. Mike Tindall: The former England rugby international, and 2003 World Cup winner, is the husband of Zara Tindall. The couple have three children together.

15. Prince Harry: The Duke of Sussex is now longer a working royal, and now lives in California with his wife, Meghan, and their two children. Harry was not permitted to wear military uniform today, despite serving two tours in Afghanistan.

16. The Duchess of Sussex: The former television actress is married to Prince Harry. She wore and elegant black dress with black hat.

17. Princess Beatrice: The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York.

18. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi: The husband of Princess Beatrice.

19. Lady Louise Windsor: The daughter of the Earl and Countess of Wessex. She wore a horse pendant, a love she shared with her great grandmother.

20. James, Viscount Severn: The son of the Earl and Countess of Wessex. He is also the youngest grandchild of the Queen, aged 14.

21. Jack Brooksbank: The husband of Princess Eugenie.

22. Princess Eugenie: The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York.

23. Sarah, Duchess of York: Despite being divorced from Prince Andrew, the Duchess was invited to the funeral in a mark of reconciliation.

24. The Earl of Snowdon: David Armstrong-Jones is the only son of Princess Margaret and Anthony Armstrong-Jones. He is a furniture designer by trade.

25. Charles Armstrong-Jones: The grandson of Princess Margaret, aged 22.

26. Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones: The Earl of Snowdon’s daughter, aged 20.

27. Samuel Chatto: The 25-year-old is the son of Lady Sarah Chatto. He is a potter who uploads his creations to his 98,000 Instagram followers.

28. Arthur Chatto: The 23-year-old is a member of the Royal Marines and son of Lady Sarah Chatto.

29. Lady Sarah Chatto: The Queen’s niece and daughter of Princess Margaret.

30. Daniel Chatto: The husband of Lady Sarah.

31. The Duchess of Gloucester: Born in the Netherlands, she is married to Prince Richard and is a working member of the royal family.

32. Duke of Gloucester: The youngest grandchild of King George V and is the cousin of the Queen.

33. Prince Edward, Duke of Kent: Edward is the son of George VI’s brother and the Queen’s cousin.

34. George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews: A former diplomat, and the eldest son of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent.

35. Sylvana Tomaselli: The wife of the Earl of St Andrews. She is a lecturer at Cambrige University.

36. Edward Windsor, Lord Downpatrick: The brother of Lady Amelia Windsor. She is a fashion designer.

37. Lady Marina Windsor: She is the daughter of George Windsor.

38. Lady Amelia Windsor: The 27-year-old model is the daughter of the Earl of St Andrews.

39. Earl of Ulster: He is the son of the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

40. Countess of Ulster: Dr Claire Booth is a consultant paediatrician.

41. Lord Culloden: The son fo the Earl and Countess of Ulster.

42. Lady Cosima Windsor: The daughter of the Earl and Countess of Ulster.

43. Lady Davina Windsor: The eldest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

44. Sienna Lewis: The daughter of Lady Davina Windsor.

45. Lady Helen Taylor: The daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Kent.

46. Timothy Taylor: An art dealer and husband of Lady Helen Taylor.

47. Estella Taylor: The daughter of Timothy and Lady Helen Taylor.

48. Elouise Taylor: The daughter of Timothy Taylor and Lady Helen Taylor.

49. Columbus Taylor: The son of Timothy Taylor and Lady Helen Taylor.

50. Cassius Taylor: The son of Timothy Taylor and Lady Helen Taylor.

51. George Gilman: Husband of Lady Rose Gilman.

52. Lady Rose Gilman: The daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

53. Lyla Gilman: The daughter of Lady Rose Gilman and George Gilman.

54. Sophie Winkleman: The 41-year-old is the half-sister of TV presenter Claudia Winkleman and wife of Lord Frederick Windsor.

55. Lord Frederick Windsor: The son of the Queen’s first cousin Prince Michael of Kent.

56. Princess Michael of Kent: The 77-year-old is the married to Prince Michael of Kent.

57. Prince Michael of Kent: The 80-year-old is the Queen’s cousin.