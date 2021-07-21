WHO chief warns pandemic is a ‘test’ and the world is failing it

21 July 2021, 07:16

The WHO chief made several warnings about the future of the pandemic.
The WHO chief made several warnings about the future of the pandemic. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Covid pandemic is a test and the world is failing it, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned.

Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke at a meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Tokyo, ahead of the games.

He said that anyone who believed the pandemic was over because cases had dropped in their country was "living in a fool's paradise".

The expert also predicted that 100,000 people would die between now and the end of the Olympics on 8 August.

Read more: Tokyo Olympics to go ahead without spectators due to Covid surge

Read more: Team GB women's football team 'united' in decision to take the knee at Tokyo Olympics

"The pandemic is a test the world is failing," Dr Ghebreyesus said.

"More than four million people have died and more continue to die.

"Already this year, the number of deaths is more than double last year's total.

"In the time it takes me to make these remarks, more than 100 people will lose their lives to COVID-19.

"And by the time the Olympic flame is extinguished on 8 August, more than 100,000 more people will perish."

Drawing attention to the vaccine programme, the WHO head revealed that 75 per cent of shots administered were just in 10 countries - a "horrifying injustice".

"The tragedy of this pandemic is that it could have been under control by now, if vaccines had been allocated more equitably," he said.

It comes as it was revealed that the games could still be cancelled last minute on Friday, due to the continued rise in cases.

The games' chief, Toshiro Muto, said discussions were ongoing because it was impossible to foresee what may happen with Covid-19 infections.

Over 70 people involved in the games have already tested positive, organisers confirmed.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Terrifying footage has emerged of people up to their necks in water in a subway in China

China floods: Terrifying footage shows commuters trapped in flooded subway
Demonstrators previously came out in full force across France to protest against the passes.

Covid health pass comes into effect in France as cases continue to rise
The strategy will protect women and girls on the streets.

Tougher measures to protect women include making street harassment a specific crime
The Hands Face Space slogan is to be dropped

'Hands, face, space' slogan set to be replaced with 'keep life moving'
Migrants are escorted from the beach in Dungeness, Kent yesterday

UK to give France extra £54m in deal to stop dangerous illegal migrant crossings
Chris Whitty has recommended a cross-government national strategy to improve the health and wellbeing of coastal communities

Chris Whitty: serious health challenges in coastal communities must be tackled

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The ISU official was speaking to LBC

Border Force union chief says French frequently escort migrants to UK waters
Nurses' pay rise needed to solve 'unsustainable' staffing gaps, nurse tells LBC

NHS pay rise needed to solve 'unsustainable' staffing gaps, nurse tells LBC
Caller, whose sister had cancer operation cancelled five times, backs vaccine passports

Caller, whose sister had cancer operation cancelled five times, backs vaccine passports
James O'Brien responds to Cummings' new shocking accusations against PM

James O'Brien responds to Cummings' new shocking accusations against PM
Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/07 | Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/07 | Watch again

'We didn't want these Covid powers': Chief Constable on police's 'damaged' reputation

'We didn't want these Covid powers': Chief Constable on police's 'damaged' reputation

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London