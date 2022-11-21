Immigration minister Robert Jenrick refuses to provide details about migrant held at Manston processing centre who died on Saturday

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick has refused to provide information about a migrant staying at the Manston processing centre who died on Saturday, November 19.. Picture: Alamy / LBC / Getty

By Chris Samuel

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick has refused to provide information about a migrant staying at the Manston processing centre who died on Saturday, November 19.

Asked by Nick Ferrari on LBC if it was known when the man arrived, Mr Jenrick said: "We do know the date that he entered the country, and how he was cared for whilst he was here", but said he could not release specific details.

Pressed on why he couldn't offer more information, he said: "At the moment, we're still trying to contact his next of kin, and so it is important for us to treat this with respect."

Nick Ferrari then asked "why can't we know more?", such as the man's country of origin, or rough age range, but the former Housing Secretary wouldn't be drawn on the subject.

The man, who was staying at the migrant processing centre in Kent, was taken to hospital on Friday evening after becoming unwell, but died the following morning.

The Home Office told BBC News that the man travelled to the UK as part of a small boat crossing on 12 November.

A spokesperson for the department issued their "heartfelt condolences" over the death, and said there was "no evidence at this stage" that the person had died from an infectious disease.

In recent weeks, the processing site has been at the centre of controversy.

The facility is designed to hold up to 1,600 people for a maximum of 24 hours but it was revealed that, earlier this month, there were about 4,000 people being held there.

In October it was confirmed that there had been an outbreak of highly contagious infection diphtheria at the processing centre, but the Home Office said the number was 'very small'.

Jenrick said from the evidence he has heard, the man who died didn't have an infectious disease, like diphtheria, adding: "We suspect this was an individual who was unwell when they came to the country."