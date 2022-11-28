Police shoot man during raid in sleepy Somerset village

By Kit Heren

Police have shot a man during an armed raid in a small village in Somerset.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is in a critical but stable condition, officers said.

The raid took place on Wick Road in the village of Wick St Lawrence at 11.30 on Monday morning, as part of an investigation into possible firearms offences.

Chief Inspector Adam O’Loughlin said: “We understand the local community will be shocked and people will want to know what happened.

“As someone has been injured, we have referred this to the Independent Office for Police Conduct which has confirmed it will carry out an independent investigation.

“We are committed to being open and transparent and will fully cooperate with the IOPC.

“Our thoughts are with the man and his family as he continues to receive treatment at hospital.

“Anyone with concerns about this incident is encouraged to speak to officers at the scene or contact their local neighbourhood team.”

