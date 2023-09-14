Exclusive

Wikipedia co-founder reveals new 'trustworthy' social media platform Trust Cafe

A Wikipedia co-founder has launched a new social network. Picture: LBC

By Emma Soteriou

Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales has launched a new social media platform called Trust Cafe.

Speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, Mr Wales said that the idea behind the platform was to "replace social networks that really feed on attention, and like and shares".

"We're a small pilot project, we've got people discussing and talking," he said.

"And the idea is to replace social networks that really feed on attention, and likes and shares and all that and instead, the votes of trustworthiness based by trustworthy members of our community. We'll see how it goes.

"This is completely independent from Wikipedia, by the way."

Mr Wales also addressed the changes Elon Musk has made to Twitter after it was renamed X - in line with his other brands Space X and the Tesla Model X.

He said it was a "shame" adding that he believes "something will replace it if he [Musk] keeps it up".

"I think that what's happened with Twitter/X is a shame because as you know as a journalist, it's been a real part of the public conversation for a long time," Mr Wales said.

"And it seems to be becoming unravelled. I'm not sure what can replace it.

"I mean, I think something will replace it if he keeps it up. But I think we're going through a very rough time as far as that goes."

Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44bn in October 2022 but has repeatedly said he would consider selling it.

He has made several controversial changes to the platform, particularly around the verification system.

Meta recently launched Threads in a bid to rival the platform, surpassing 10 million sign-ups in its first seven hours.