Wilko to close further 86 stores this week - is your local branch affected?

By Emma Soteriou

Wilko is closing a further 86 stores after falling into administration - here is a full list of the branches closing this week.

The retailer collapsed into administration last month, putting 400 shops and 12,500 workers at risk.

The Range stepped in to rescue the Wilko brand, website and intellectual property but administrators at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) were unable to find a buyer for the entire company, forcing some stores to close for good.

Several branches have already closed their doors for good but more closures are expected in coming weeks.

It comes after it was confirmed that Poundland will take on the leases of up to 71 stores and rebrand them.

Existing Wilko staff will be given "priority" for jobs once the transaction has been completed.

Meanwhile, bargain retailer B&M also confirmed earlier this month that it would step in to buy 51 stores in a deal worth £13million.

There are 3,200 employees at the stores being snapped up by both B&M and Poundland, PwC has confirmed.

Wilko stores closing on September 19:

Aberdare

Alfreton

Ashby

Barnstaple

Belper

Beverley

Blackheath

Brigg

Byker

Chepstow

Clifton Nottingham

Colindale

Devizes

Didcot

Earlestown

East Ham

Great Bridge

Greenbridge

Grimsby

Hessle Road - Hull

Jarrow

Kimberley

Leighton Buzzard

Long Eaton

Maesteg

Matlock

Middleton

Newton Abbot

Redcar

Ripley

Seaham

Sherwood

Stamford

Stevenage

Swanley

Tamworth

Wrexham

Wythenshawe

Wilko stores closing on September 21: