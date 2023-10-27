Find out exactly when Wilko shops will return to UK high streets - as retailer announces five new stores

Wilko stores are going to make a return before Christmas. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Wilko stores are set to return to the High Street before Christmas, the brand's new owner has announced.

The parent company of The Range, which also snapped up Wilko's website and intellectual property following the discount chain's administration, said it will open five shops before Christmas.

CDS Superstores said the first two standalone Wilko "concept stores" will be opened in Plymouth and Exeter. The rest of the locations will be confirmed at a later date.

It comes just weeks after Wilko shut the final stores from the collapse of its 400-strong estate across the UK, leading to the redundancy of almost all its 12,500 workers.

Administrators for PwC sold off a raft of assets, including the Wilko brand and some store properties, as they sought to recover funds to pay off outstanding debts after failing to secure a full rescue deal.

The Wilko brand, website and intellectual property was bought by rival The Range for £5 million as part of the process.

The Range said it will bring back the brand on Friday with Wilko bays selling branded home, garden, pet and lifestyle products across its 210 stores.

It will also stock the products online after purchasing the wilko.com website.

Alex Simpkin, chief executive of The Range, said: "Wilko is a much-loved and trusted UK brand and it was important to us to allow it to live on.

"We noticed Wilko customers were really disappointed to see stores closed, especially when it seemed they would no longer be able to buy their favourite products.

"We have worked hard and at pace to ensure they still have access to their favourite lines by bringing them into our own stores and online at wilko.com within a matter of weeks."

He added: "The public reaction to the loss of Wilko stores was undeniable.

"It's clear that there's a huge love for Wilko and we've seen an encouraging demand for the return of its own-brand products.

"That's why we've taken the decision to reintroduce Wilko back to many of the high streets and communities that it used to so proudly serve."