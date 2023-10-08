Wilko shuts doors on final 41 stores today marking end of 90 years in business - see full list of last stores to go

Wilko will shut its remaining branches for good today. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The remaining Wilko stores on the UK high street will shut their doors for good today after more than 90 years in business.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Wilko collapsed into adminstration earlier this year after it came under pressure from weak consumer spending and debts to suppliers.

Bosses were unable to secure a rescue deal as they announced the brand had fallen into administration.

The remaining 41 branches are are set to close for good today or be taken over by rival brands.

Full list of final Wilko stores closing today

B&M will take over 51 stores while Poundland will take over the leases of 71 different sites - however it is understood they will both rebrand the sites as their own respective stores.

Read more: Poundland offers over 200 jobs to ex-Wilko workers as more stores set to reopen under budget retailer brand

Read more: Exact date first 10 Wilko stores will reopen as Poundland in days

The brand launched a major administration sale. Picture: Alamy

Wilko won't disappear for good, however, as The Range has agreed to buy the Wilko brand, website and intellectual property, meaning Wilko products can now be sold in its stores.

Wilko was originally founded by James Kemsey Wilkinson in Leicester in 1930 and employed 12,500 workers before its collapse.

Poundland has said Wilko workers will be given priority over jobs in its new stores, however B&M has not commented on its plans to take over 51 sites.

Final Wilko stores shutting today