Full list of 52 Wilko stores closing next week - is your local affected?

More than 50 Wilko stores will be closed next week. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Wilko is closing 52 of its branches for good next week after going into administration.

Administrators revealed the locations of the stores closing after failing to secure a rescue deal for the whole business.

PwC, which was appointed to oversee the insolvency last month, said it was still in ongoing talks with parties interested in buying the remaining parts of the business.

Among those hoping to agree a deal is believed to be HMV owner Doug Putman.

It comes after discount retailer B&M stepped in to save 51 Wilko stores on Tuesday, making a £13 million deal.

B&M said in an update to investors: "The consideration is fully funded from existing cash reserves and the acquisition is not expected to be conditional on any regulatory clearances."

It said an update on the timing of the new store openings will be provided alongside its half-year financial results on November 9.

The raft of closures next week will lead to to 1,016 redundancies, while Wilko has also announced hundreds of further job losses affecting warehouse and service centre staff.

Edward Williams, joint administrator, said: "In the absence of viable offers for the whole business, very sadly store closures and redundancies of team members from those stores are now necessary.

"The loss of these stores will be felt not only by the team members who served them with such dedication, including through the uncertainty of recent weeks, but also the communities which they have been a part of."

Wilko stores closing on September 12:

Acton

Aldershot

Barking

Bishop Auckland

Bletchley FF

Brownhills

Camberley

Cardiff Bay Retail Park

Falmouth

Harpurhey

Irvine

Liverpool Edge Lane

Llandudno

Lowestoft

Morley

Nelson

Port Talbot

Putney

Stafford

Tunbridge Wells

Wakefield

Weston-super-Mare

Westwood Cross

Winsford

Wilko branches closing on September 14: