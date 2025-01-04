William and Kate pay tribute to British man killed in New Orleans terror attack

By Henry Moore

Prince William and Princess Kate have paid tribute to the British man killed in the New Orleans terror attack after it was revealed he was the stepson of a former royal nanny.

Edward Pettifer, from Chelsea, died from blunt force injuries during the New Year's Day attack in the French Quarter, which killed 14.

Writing on X, the royals said: "Catherine and I have been shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Ed Pettifer.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Pettifer family and all those innocent people who have been tragically impacted by this horrific attack."

