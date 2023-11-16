Royal insiders 'furious' as pal of Harry claims William ignored his messages as Queen died

16 November 2023, 09:54 | Updated: 16 November 2023, 10:07

Harry and William's relationship has been on the rocks for years
Harry and William's relationship has been on the rocks for years. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Royal insiders are furious at a new book that claims Prince William ignored Prince Harry's messages during the Queen's death.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Omid Scobie, a royal reporter who is close to the Sussexes, claimed the Prince of Wales did not reply to messages from his brother as their grandmother died last year.

He claims in Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival that Harry texted William to find out how he planned to get up to Balmoral in the hope they would go together.

But he never replied even though there was space on the private plane used by senior royals to fly to Scotland, Scobie wrote, claiming William "clearly didn't want to see his brother".

Read more: Charles and Harry's 'major turning point': King and son to talk next week after olive branch birthday phone call

"With no further information from other family members or Palace aides, the Sussexes and their team had to operate in the dark," he claimed.

"Harry was informed that William had already secured a flight with his uncles Andrew and Edward (and Edward's wife, Sophie), but he couldn't get in touch with anyone about joining that flight.

Prince Harry's relationship with William was said to be past of the point of no return
Prince Harry's relationship with William was said to be past of the point of no return. Picture: Alamy

"'It was upsetting to witness,' said a source close to the Sussexes."

Scobie also said William "feels he has lost Harry" and does not want to know "this version of him".

The Duke of Sussex was also kept in the dark about the Queen until an unknown number rang, which was actually Charles informing his son about her health.

Scobie says William views Harry as a "defector" and there is "no going back for them".

The claims have incensed a royal insider, who told The Mirror: "It appears no matter what happens behind closed doors, even in a time of such pain and grief, that where the Royal Family are concerned it will one day emerge.

Read more: Harry and Meghan 'break months of silence' as they call King Charles for 'friendly' birthday chat

Royal insiders are angry at Scobie's description of William
Royal insiders are angry at Scobie's description of William. Picture: Alamy

"Nothing is off limits with William and Kate appearing to be this author's number one target. It only takes a few months for the knives to come out again and the wounds to be opened up."

However, while Scobie has written off the brothers' relationship, Harry is due to speak to Charles again after the pair chatted on the phone for the King's 75th birthday.

The Duke of Sussex is believed to have called his father on his special day yesterday to wish him happy birthday - in a call thought to be the estranged royals' first phone chat in six months.

Meghan is also said to have spoken to her father-in-law to pass on her wishes from the couple's home in California and the couple's children Archie and Lilibet recorded a video of themselves singing happy birthday to their grandfather.

Royal watchers on both sides of the Atlantic have hailed the pair's desire to bury the hatchet.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Israel warns Palestinians to flee parts of southern Gaza

David Cameron has visited Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine

Cameron pledges to support Ukraine for 'however long it takes' on his first overseas trip as Foreign Secretary

Muriel McKay (l) and Nizamodeen Hosein (r)

Deported killer of newspaper executive's wife Muriel McKay offers to return to Britain to show where she is buried

PepsiCo Waste Plastic Lawsuit

New York state sues PepsiCo over plastic pollution in rivers

Snow will fall in a matter of days

Exact date snow will fall in UK as Met Office issues fresh forecast

Home Secretary James Cleverly suggested laws could be changed to give police powers to prevent protesters from clambering over war memorials.

Laws could change to stop protesters clambering over war memorials after Gaza demo controversy

Giant Pandas

China could send more pandas to US as ‘envoys of friendship’

Aslef has announced a series of strikes

Christmas shoppers to be hit by fresh rail strikes as union plots rolling walk-outs throughout December

James Cleverly speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Govt 'absolutely determined' to make sure Rwanda flights take off before general election, home secretary tells LBC

Exclusive
Police chiefs have warned gangs could be exploiting Brits to carry out crimes on their behalf.

Foreign gangs 'exploiting' Brits to steal from high streets as shop thefts soar by 50% in London

Christmas in Bethlehem has been cancelled by the Palestinian authorities

Christmas in Bethlehem cancelled 'in honour of Palestinian martyrs'

MPs voted on a ceasefire amendment

How did your MP vote on the Gaza ceasefire amendment?

President Biden Holds News Conference After Summit with Chinese President Xi In San Francisco

'Israel's war in Gaza will stop once Hamas loses capacity to murder', Joe Biden says

India Tunnel Collapse

Indian rescuers prepare to drill to reach 40 people trapped in collapsed tunnel

APEC Biden XI

Presidents Biden and Xi agree to ‘pick up the phone’ for urgent concerns

APEC Biden XI

Joe Biden: Israel’s war will stop when Hamas loses the ‘capacity to murder’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joasia Zakrzewski has been banned from competing and coaching for a year after the panel ruling.

Ultra-marathon runner banned for a year after admitting she used car in 50-mile race she won trophy in
SpaceX’s Starship launched from Texas on April 20

SpaceX plans new mega rocket launch after first attempt ended in explosion

Air strike on Rafah

Israeli forces raid Gaza’s largest hospital with hundreds of patients stranded

The Spanish government could lobby to see the limit extended.

Spain to 'try and convince EU’ to axe 90-day visit limit for British holidaymakers after post-Brexit rule
Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip have gathered at a tent camp in Khan Younis

Security Council backs resolution calling for urgent humanitarian pauses in Gaza

The Fontaine Hospital Centre in Port-au-Prince

Hospital director in Haiti says gang stormed in and took hundreds hostage

Pope Francis

Vatican plans to replace car fleet with electric vehicles in Volkswagen deal

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping

Biden and Xi hold first talks in a year

This is the moment residents of an Icelandic town pack up their belongings amid an order to evacuate.

Moment residents of town in Iceland hurriedly load up their car as they flee home ahead of looming volcanic eruption
The full cast have now all paid tribute to Matthew Perry.

‘Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have’: Lisa Kudrow breaks silence in moving tribute to Matthew Perry

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles and Harry have had a 'major turning point' after the King's birthday

Charles and Harry's 'major turning point': King and son to talk next week after olive branch birthday phone call
Kate Middleton has said Prince Louis helped her with her early years initiative

'Purple reign:' Kate reveals Louis helped her with emotional skills study as she gives 'biggest speech of her life'
The three had a 'friendly' chat on King Charles' birthday

Harry and Meghan 'break months of silence' as they call King Charles for 'friendly' birthday chat

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit