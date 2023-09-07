Pret A Mang-heir! William bumps into Gazza on Bournemouth trip as England legend plants cheeky kiss on royal

7 September 2023, 15:03

William bumped into Gazza during a walkabout
William bumped into Gazza during a walkabout. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince William was surprised by Paul Gascoigne during a stop at a Pret A Manger in Bournemouth - and the England legend even managed to plant a kiss on the royal.

The Prince of Wales bumped into the ex-Spurs hero who was among a crowd of dozens packed into the sandwich outlet.

He had stopped by as part of his Homewards project, an initiative designed to end homelessness.

The keen sports fan looked surprised to see the footballer, and the two shake hands before Gazza leaned in to kiss him on the cheek.

Gascoigne said after: "I've met him a couple of times and met him at Wembley, he loves his football, I climbed over a few chairs to talk to him and gave him a peck on the cheek.

"I came past Pret and someone said William was there so I saw him and gave another peck on the cheek.

"He's a good looking guy. He said 'I even got a kiss'.

Gazza was thrilled to meet William
Gazza was thrilled to meet William. Picture: Alamy
William was beaming as he visited Pret in Bournemouth
William was beaming as he visited Pret in Bournemouth. Picture: Alamy

"He said he has been watching us from afar. I help homeless here in Bournemouth, I often give them ciggies and sandwiches."

William is in Bournemouth while Harry visits London for the WellChild awards, an event held by a charity which he has been patron of for more than a decade.

It is not thought the brothers will meet, nor is Harry expected to meet with the King.

Meghan Markle is not set to appear at the awards either. After the do, Harry will travel on to Dusseldorf for the Invictus Games.

It comes just a day before the royals will mark one year since the Queen died.

Senior members of the family are expected to hold a private reflection at the Balmoral estate.

