William Shakespeare from Warwickshire was first man to receive Covid vaccine

8 December 2020, 10:13

William Shakespeare was the second person to receive the vaccine
William Shakespeare was the second person to receive the vaccine. Picture: PA

By Megan White

William Shakespeare from Warwickshire has become the second person to receive the Covid vaccine.

The 81-year-old, who goes by Bill, is an in-patient on the frailty wards at University Hospital Coventry which is local to his namesake's county of birth, Warwickshire.

After becoming just the second person to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech jab, he said: "I need to say, the staff at this hospital are wonderful."

He and Margaret Keenan, who was the first person to receive the vaccine on Tuesday morning, will need a second booster injection in three weeks.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told LBC that seeing the first round of vaccinations administered had brought a tear to his eye.

Jabs will be administered at dozens of hospital hubs across the country from today - dubbed "V-Day" by Mr Hancock.

NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens praised all those involved in delivering the new vaccine programme.

"Less than a year after the first case of this new disease was diagnosed, the NHS has now delivered the first clinically approved Covid-19 vaccination - that is a remarkable achievement," Sir Simon said.

"A heartfelt thank you goes to everyone who has made this a reality - the scientists and doctors who worked tirelessly, and the volunteers who selflessly took part in the trials. They have achieved in months what normally takes years.

"My colleagues across the health service are rightly proud of this historic moment as we lead in deploying the PfizerBioNTech vaccine.

"I also want to thank Margaret, our first patient to receive the vaccine on the NHS.

"Today is just the first step in the largest vaccination programme this country has ever seen. It will take some months to complete the work as more vaccine supplies become available and until then we must not drop our guard. But if we all stay vigilant in the weeks and months ahead, we will be able to look back at this as a decisive turning point in the battle against the virus."

Latest News

See more Latest News

An image from the banned Iceland advert

Watch the Iceland Christmas ad which will never be shown after authorities banned it
Everest

China and Nepal agree on height increase for Mount Everest

Chuck Yeager

US test pilot Chuck Yeager dies aged 97

People outside a bar in Soho, London.

London Tier 3 warning as Covid cases rise across capital

New Zealand Mosque Shooting Report

Report shows how New Zealand mosque shooter eluded detection

Donald Trump

I beg my pardon? Questions raised over Trump’s right to absolve himself

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Brexit deal: The UK is approaching the end of the transition period

What does a no deal Brexit mean?

Covid Vaccine: LBC listener's questions answered

Covid-19 Vaccine: Your questions answered by experts│ Watch in full
Specialist freezers and fridges are used to store many vaccines

What is the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine storage temperature and how will the UK store it?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

This caller told LBC social media made him wary of the vaccine

'If social media didn't exist I would have no doubts over Covid vaccine', caller tells LBC
Nick Ferrari branded the comments 'absolutely disgusting'

'They go to Scotland and this is how Nicola Sturgeon responds? Absolutely disgusting'
The Health Secretary told LBC he was moved and proud seeing the first Covid vaccine being given

Matt Hancock: There is a tear in my eye at seeing Covid-vaccine being given
UK will be seen as a 'huge failure' if Brexit deal is not struck, warns Lord Ricketts

UK will be seen as a 'huge failure' if Brexit deal is not struck, warns Lord Ricketts
'Relaxing behaviour at Christmas will almost guarantee January lockdown'

'Relaxing behaviour at Christmas will almost guarantee January lockdown'
Bereaved caller warns against not social distancing at Christmas markets

Bereaved caller urges public to socially distance at Christmas markets

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London