Matt Hancock: There is a tear in my eye at seeing Covid-vaccine being given

8 December 2020, 08:25 | Updated: 8 December 2020, 08:37

By EJ Ward

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells LBC there is a tear in his eye at the sight of Margaret Keenan getting the first coronavirus vaccine in the world.

But it wasn't just celebration, the Minister also warned listeners: "There are still months to go and we have got to hold our resolve."

He was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari shortly after a grandmother became the first person in the world to receive Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine as the NHS embarks on a mass vaccination programme.

Mr Hancock said today was "quite an emotional day," and that there was a tear in his eye.

He told Nick it was "so important" that the nation got to this point, adding he was "so proud of having been able to get here this fast."

Praising the NHS Mr Hancock said they have done a "magnificent job" and are "ready to roll out, ready to go."

But, the Health Secretay said there were "mixed emotions" warning that Brits have "got to hold our reserve."

He warned that "this is not done" saying unless we hold our resolve "sadly more people will die."

Mr Hancock warned that Covid-19 was still a "deadly disease" as he urged people to stick to the current coronavirus restrictions.

Margaret Keenan, 90, received the jab at 6.31am in Coventry on Tuesday, marking the start of a phased rollout of the vaccine to older people, NHS staff and care home workers.

Jabs will be administered at dozens of hospital hubs across the country from Tuesday - dubbed "V-Day" by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

