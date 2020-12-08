Matt Hancock tells LBC he hopes we can have a 'normal summer' in 2021

Health Secretary Matt Hancock spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari. Picture: LBC

By Megan White

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told LBC he hopes we can have a “normal summer” in 2021 as the Covid vaccine rollout began across the UK.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, Mr Hancock said “we can see the route out but we’ve still got a march ahead of us” in the fight against the virus.

Asked whether he thought we’d be wearing masks for most of 2021, the Health Secretary said: “I don’t think so, I think that by spring we should be out of the measures, I really hope, and I hope that we have a normal summer this summer coming.

"I think people have gotten used to wearing masks in certain circumstances, but I want to get back to living by personal responsibility rather than living by laws that we've had to pass through Parliament, and now we can see the route to getting back to that."

More to follow...