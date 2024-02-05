William's royal return: Prince resumes official duties as Kate recovers from surgery

Prince William will return to royal duties on Wednesday following Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace today confirmed. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

Prince William will return to royal duties on Wednesday following Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace today confirmed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prince of Wales had taken time off following his wife's recent surgery, visiting her in hospital in central London.

It's believed the Prince will conduct an investiture at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, before attending the London Air Ambulance annual fundraising gala, which is set to take place in London later that evening.

The royal, who is a former air ambulance pilot himself, is a longtime supporter of the charity's fundraising efforts - an organisation that's primarily funded by public donations.

It follows speculation that Palace officials were said to be furious after a Spanish news programme aired spurious claims about the health of the Princess of Wales.

Prince William will return to royal duties on Wednesday following Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace today confirmed. Picture: Alamy

William was last seen three weeks ago leaving The London Clinic, where wife Kate Middleton had just undergone abdominal surgery, on January 16.

It comes just weeks after King Charles', 75, was admitted to the same hospital for prostate treatment, with the King returning to pay his daughter-in-law a visit as she recovered from surgery.

In a statement, the Palace said: "The King was this afternoon discharged from hospital following planned medical treatment and has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation."

Read more: Anger of Palace officials over ‘made up’ reports that the Princess of Wales was in ‘great danger’ after surgery

Read. more: Harry's feud with William 'pre dates Meghan Markle and originated with a row about conserving elephants in Africa'

"His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days."

William was said to return to royal duties once his wife was on the road to recovery.

In a statement released last Monday, Kensington Palace said last Monday that Kate was "making good progress".

Prince William will return to royal duties on Wednesday following Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace today confirmed. Picture: Alamy

Kate's surgery was announced by the Palace on January 17, just moments before the King announced he was to be treated in hospital for an enlarged prostate.

It follows a source which revealed to the Sunday Times that the Wales household now opts for a "100 per cent family first, day job second" approach to duties.

Following her release from hospital, the Palace reported: "The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided."