'We would never jump a queue': Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield defend themselves amid Queen queue row

20 September 2022, 11:08 | Updated: 20 September 2022, 11:22

This Morning bosses have denied Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield had 'VIP access'.
This Morning bosses have denied Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield had 'VIP access'. Picture: BBC

By Sophie Barnett

TV presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield insisted they would "never jump a queue" as they addressed backlash over their visit to see the Queen lying in state.

The This Morning hosts faced fierce criticism online after they appeared inside Westminster Hall on Friday, without queuing in the public line.

Scores of mourners, who spent hours queuing in the cold to pay their respects to the late Queen, hit out at the duo for "jumping the queue".

Mourners who queued included David Beckham who waited with the public for 12 hours, and fellow TV presenter Susannah Reid, who waited more than seven hours with her mum.

Speaking on Tuesday's episode of This Morning, Holly said: "Like hundreds of accredited broadcasters and journalists we were given official permission to access the hall. It was strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event for millions of people in the UK who have not been able to visit Westminster in person.

Read more: Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby ‘did not jump queue’ to see Queen, ITV says

Read more: 'It meant so much to sing God Save the Queen': Tearful David Beckham joins thousands in massive queue for late monarch

"The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges to a platform at the back. In contrast, those paying respect walked along a carpeted area beside the coffin and were given time to pause.

"None of the broadcasters and journalists there took anyone's place in the queue and no one filed past the Queen. We of course respected those rules. However, we realise that it may have looked like something else, and therefore totally understand the reaction. Please know that we would never jump a queue."

ITV earlier defended the presenters in a statement, saying they were there working as part of a film for Tuesday’s programme, the day after the funeral.

ITV said: “Hello everyone, we would like to clarify something. We asked Phillip and Holly to be part of a film for this Tuesday’s programme.

“They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state - but were instead there in a professional capacity as part of the world’s media to report on the event.”

MPs and some media have been able to bypass the queue.

One person responded to Holly's explanation: "Wow, Susannah Reid with her mother and David Beckham stood in the queue for HOURS. Of course you jumped the queue you self serving morons."

Another said: "I haven’t seen one single broadcaster or journalist back up what Phil and Holly are saying. No one got special permission. They queue jumped. Are we all switching off now?"

One person responded to ITV’s explanation: “Rubbish. I watched them live file past.

“The world's media is outside. There is a coffin inside lying in state. What were they doing inside? They are not reporters.They present the show. They abused their position & queue jumped.”

David Beckham drew praise for queueing along with members of the public on Friday 16.

The ex-England ace was spotted in the snaking queue at Victoria Gardens, just next to Parliament.

He was later seen appearing emotional once in Westminster Hall and passed her coffin, wiping his face as he waited to file alongside members of the public.

He later told ITV News that he had been there since 2am waiting to go in.

Speaking after the viewing, Beckham said: “It is emotional for everybody involved.”

