Winter warning: Be ready to pack medicine if you're at risk of flooding, expert says

23 November 2021, 00:01

A stark new flood warning has been issued
A stark new flood warning has been issued. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The UK should be braced for flooding and at-risk households need to get ready to pack medicines and important documents, experts have said in a stark new warning.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

There is a higher chance of a wetter than normal winter over the November-to-January period, the Met Office says.

Anticipated rainfall and winds has led the Environment Agency to urge people to check how at risk they are from flooding and issue tips for people living in places that could be vulnerable.

It also wants people to find out what to do if their home is hit by floods and to sign up for alerts.

Caroline Douglass, executive director of flooding at the Environment Agency, warned: "Now is the time for us all to be vigilant, not complacent, about flooding."

The agency, which has kicked off its Flood Action Week, said if an alert is issued then people should pack medicines, insurance and other vital documents, as well as visit the flood warning information service.

If a flood warning is issued, the family, pets and belongings should be moved to safety and gas, water and electricity should be turned off.

Read more: 'Ridiculous': People 'ironically' forced to fly to COP26 due to extreme weather

Read more: 'Lucifer' heatwave in Europe 'impossible' without climate change, experts warn

If a severe flood warning is issued, people should follow the advice of emergency services and call 999 if needed.

The Environment Agency has 250 mobile pumps and 6,000 trained staff to protect communities from flooding.

Construction and repair of defences has been under way throughout 2021, but the agency believes 5.2 million properties are at risk of flooding.

However, despite saying that the defences protected 200,000 properties since 2019, Ms Douglass added that climate change has increased the frequency and intensity of storms.

Europeans will recall the deadly floods in Germany and Belgium, which left more than 200 people dead in July.

Read more: 'Adapt or die': England faces devastating floods like Germany, climate experts warn

The Met Office's head of civil contingencies, Will Lang, said weather patterns suggested milder, wetter and sometimes windier conditions could be on the way during winter.

A milder than normal winter would match up with the warmer winters caused by climate change.

But Mr Lang warned: "Cold weather spells and impacts such as snow do remain possible, and these cold weather impacts are more likely during the first half of the period, up until Christmas.

"There is a higher chance overall than normal of wet conditions, and also that implies that there is a higher likelihood of impacts from rainfall and indeed from winds, especially later in the period, January and beyond that.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nasa is testing out a planetary defence idea

Nasa practises smashing spacecraft into asteroid to throw it off course and save Earth

Boris Johnson's social care plan passed despite fears of a Tory revolt

MPs back controversial social care reforms despite Tory rebellion

Azeem Rafiq's revelations have outraged cricket fans

Azeem Rafiq: Dozens use Yorkshire's new cricket racism hotline in first week

Emad Al Swealmeen, who was born in Iraq, was behind the Liverpool Poppy Day explosion.

Christian convert receives death threat following Liverpool Poppy Day attack

Priti Patel speaks in the House of Commons

Priti Patel says migrant crisis 'will take time to fix' as 25k reach UK

Five people died in the parade tragedy

US Christmas parade deaths: Suspect 'intentionally drove at crowd after domestic incident'

JK Rowling has hit out at trans activists who posted her address online

'Delete it': JK Rowling hits back after trans activists post photo of her home and address

Colin Pitchfork was released from jail just two months ago

Colin Pitchfork 'tried to approach young women in the street and cheat lie detector tests'

Eddie Redmayne said he regrets taking the role.

Eddie Redmayne says he made 'mistake' playing trans role in The Danish Girl

The administration will affect 1.7 million customers across the UK

Bulb Energy: What customers should do as firm goes into special administration

A police cordon at the scene of the double killing

Double murder probe after man and woman found dead in Somerset village

Gas prices are set to soar and more companies are set to go out of business

Gas prices: What happens if my energy supplier goes bust?

The Southend funeral of Sir David Amess has taken place

'Our hearts are shattered': Mourners gather for funeral of Southend MP Sir David Amess

The England manager extended his contract by two more years.

'Let’s enjoy the ride': Gareth Southgate signs extended England contract through to 2024

Boris

Bulb Energy enters special administration but will continue to serve 1.7m customers

Former Isis-bride Shamima Begum has insisted she did not hate Britain

'I didn’t hate Britain, I hated my life': Shamima Begum says she is willing to face trial in the UK

Latest News

See more Latest News

The line will start running in 2022.

Crossrail: Elizabeth line moves into 'dress rehearsal stage' ahead of 2022 opening
Nadhim Zahawi told LBC the new law was the forward in dealing with the migrant crisis.

Migrant crisis: New law must 'close the loophole, break the business model', Zahawi says
Matt Twist has told LBC people should be 'alert not alarmed'

Met police: Report neighbours if they are buying 'suspicious' amounts of chemicals
As many as 35,000 people took to the streets in Brussels on Sunday protesting against Covid-19 restrictions

Anti-vaxxers in Brussels smash up police van as violence breaks out over Covid rules
The funeral of Sir David Amess will take place at 1pm today

Mourners to pay respects at funeral for Southend MP Sir David Amess today
New developments will have to have electric car charging points installed

New homes in England to have electric car chargers installed by law
Labelling students 'woke' could lead to them giving up on campaigns, it has been warned.

Adults shouldn't dismiss 'woke' students, top head teacher warns
The government is facing rebellions over changes to social care funding that would begin in October 2023.

Boris Johnson faces Tory rebellion over 'unfair' social care reforms
The Prime Minister will announce the legislation on Monday

PM: All new homes must have electric car charge points from 2022
The Queen was seen attending the christening.

Queen attends royal double christening for great-grandsons

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale tears into Boris Johnson's 'complete shambles' of a CBI speech

Iain Dale tears into Boris Johnson's 'complete shambles' of a CBI speech
Social care system: 'It needs more funds. It needs radical reform'

Social care system: 'It needs more funds. It needs radical reform'
Covid contract scandal: Revelations 'scratch the surface' of saga

Covid contract scandal: Revelations 'just scratch the surface' of saga
Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/11 | Watch again

James O'Brien's merciless criticism of PM's social care changes

James O'Brien's merciless criticism of PM's social care changes
The Education Secretary refused to be drawn on the subject of Priti Patel

Education Secretary refuses to grade Priti Patel's performance over migrants
The Education Secretary was speaking on LBC's Call the Cabinet

Nadhim Zahawi: Anti-vax protesters should be 'nowhere near' schools
Camilla Tominey praises the 'one good decision' Boris Johnson has made

Camilla Tominey praises 'one good decision' Boris Johnson has made on Covid
Andy Burnham vows 'cross-party alliance' to level up North of England

Andy Burnham vows 'cross-party alliance' to level up North of England
'We are not being invaded!': Fiery row with caller on migrant crisis

'We are not being invaded!': Fiery row with caller on migrant crisis

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police