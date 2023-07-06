'Get an ambulance... it has hit the kids': Horror of witnesses after Land Rover ploughs into London school tea party

6 July 2023, 15:17

  • Girl, 8, dies and several other children critical after driver ploughs into Wimbledon school play area
  • Children were enjoying an end-of-term tea party when a Land Rover crashed into the grounds of the school
  • Woman in her 40s arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving
A 4x4 ploughed into a primary school in Wimbledon
A 4x4 ploughed into a primary school in Wimbledon. Picture: BBC/Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Eye witnesses have described horrific scenes after a Land Rover ploughed into a primary school in Wimbledon.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Residents living near the school have described the immediate aftermath of the crash, as people shouted for ambulances and describing "lots of blood on the floor".

One eyewitness, James, who lives in direct view of the school, told LBC he looked over his fence after hearing the sound of splintering wood and metal and a loud crash.

He said he ran outside to shouts of "Get an ambulance, get an ambulance!" and "Kids, kids, kids" and said there was "lots of blood on the floor."

"People were shouting get the kids get the kids," he added.

He described the woman who was arrested as having dark hair and being about 35-40 years old.

"I spoke to a jogger after the police arrived and she said the car flew past her and she moved out the way thinking it was just speeding.

"It should’ve stopped at the junction, but it went straight through it, through the barrier then through the fence and then all the way through the field and hit the wall."

Police confirmed a girl, 8, died in the crash. The driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Read more: Nine 'critical' including seven children after Land Rover ploughs into end-of-term tea party at London school

The 4x4 crashed into the side of the building
The 4x4 crashed into the side of the building. Picture: Getty

Children at The Study Prep school on Camp Road, Wimbledon, were outside enjoying a tea party when the two tonne Land Rover crashed through the outdoor play area.

Seven children hurt after car crashes into girls’ prep school building

Another witness outside the Wimbledon school said parents had collected their children, with some described as "distraught".    

Zac Powell said: "I arrived at around quarter past 10, within 15 minutes of the incident happening.    

"I saw a lot of distraught parents rushing from the scene on my arrival.    

"Since then I have seen a lot of parents coming and picking up their children with expressions of relief or despair.    

"There was quite a lot of damage I could see. Even from a distance.    

"Within 15 minutes of my arrival there were armed police response units here at the scene."

Police and fire crews at the scene in Wimbledon after a car crashed into The Study Prep School
Police and fire crews at the scene in Wimbledon after a car crashed into The Study Prep School. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland, local police commander for south west London, said: “This is tragic news and our thoughts are with the girl’s family and friends, and everyone affected today.

“We remain at the scene and are continuing our investigation into the full circumstances of the incident.”

Emergency services responded to the incident in Merton at 9:54am on Thursday, after reports of a vehicle colliding with a school building.

The London Ambulance Service declared a major incident after the female driver crashed into the school. It was reported the driver may have suffered a medical episode at the wheel.

The Met have said the incident is not being treated as terror related.

