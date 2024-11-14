'Wolfman' murderer Peter Sullivan to have conviction re-examined after 35 years behind bars

Royal Courts of Justice. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A convicted murderer known as the “wolfman” who has spent 35 years in prison will have his conviction re-examined following the emergence of new DNA evidence.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Peter Sullivan was convicted of killing Diane Sindall, 21, with a crowbar in Bebington, Merseyside in August 1986.

According to the Liverpool Echo, he had spent the day drinking heavily after losing a darts match, and went out armed with a crowbar before a chance encounter with Ms Sindall as she walked to a petrol station.

Sullivan gained the “Wolfman” nickname after bite marks were found on the young florist's body.

On Wednesday, the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) said that Sullivan's conviction had been referred to the Court of Appeal on the basis of DNA evidence.

The pub the killer was drinking at before Sindall's murder. Picture: Google Maps

In a statement, the CCRC told The Mirror: “Mr Sullivan applied to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) in March 2021 raising concerns about his interviews by the police, bitemark evidence presented in his trial, and what was said to be the murder weapon.

“After consulting experts, the CCRC obtained DNA information from samples taken at the time of the offence.

“As a result, a DNA profile was obtained which did not match Mr Sullivan. The CCRC has now sent Mr Sullivan's conviction back to the courts.”

Sullivan requested his case be re-examined in 2021, pointing to concerns around police interviews, bite mark evidence and the murder weapon.

The CCRC has also suggested there could be issues involving the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984 and the police interviews that helped convict Sullivan.

At the time of his trial, the bite marks were used as a key piece of evidence against Sullivan, with one expert saying teeth are as unique as fingerprints.

During his trial, the Liverpool Echo reported Prosecutor Mr Andrew Rankin QC said: “The defendant caused those bite marks -he murdered Diane Sindall beyond argument. That is how important the evidence of bite marks is.

“This is the critical part of the case - so critical that, in my submission, you can forget the rest of the case.”

Sullivan had initially confessed to the murder before retracting his plea.

At the time of the case, graphic descriptions of Sindall’s injuries were given in court.

This included shocking descriptions of the multiple fractures on her face, head and body caused by the crowbar.

Sindall was on her way home to her long-time boyfriend’s house when she was attacked and killed.