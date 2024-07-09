Harrowing moment arsonist smashes window before setting fatal house fire in Wolverhampton 'hate crime'

CCTV shows Wolverhampton arson attack

By Henry Moore

Shocking footage showing an arsonist setting a Wolverhampton home ablaze, leaving one dead and two in critical condition, has been shared by police.

West Midlands Police are seeking information regarding the murder of Akashdeep Singh, 26, amid a fire at his family home in Plascom Road, East Park in the early hours of June 25.

The dramatic footage shows a hooded figure approaching the house before smashing its front window and pouring in what police said was petrol.

The arsonist then sets the accelerant alight setting the house on fire, which tragically led to the death of Mr Singh.

Det Supt Shaun Edwards, from the Major Crime Unit, told LBC: “We now know that at least one person approached the address, took great effort to smash the window... used an accelerant we believe is petrol and set alight to the house.

Shocking footage shows an unknown arsonist setting a Wolverhampton hole ablaze, leaving one dead. Picture: West Midlands Police

“There were four people in the house and tragically as a result of the devastating fire that was caused, 26-year-old Akashdeep Singh lost his life and two of his family members remain in hospital.”

Shaun Edwards added police believe the perpetrator did not act alone and may have been injured by the fire.

He said: “My ask is, who knows that person? Who assisted them? What was the reason for doing this? Why was the house targeted?”

Turning his attention to the attacker, he added: “Your actions have caused devastating consequences for the family…do the right thing and come to the police.”

The attack smashed the window before pouring what police believe to be petrol into the house. Picture: West Midlands Police

West Midland’s Police are keeping an “open mind” as to the motives behind this attack, and have not ruled out that it could be a hate crime.

Speaking in a plea for information shared on YouTube, Det Supt Edwards added: “Investigators have worked closely with our fire service colleagues as we continue to progress the murder enquiry and we are now in a position to release footage which we believe will help us bring the perpetrator to justice.

“We believe one offender did leave the scene heading in the direction of East Park and we are considering the possibility that they may have some burn injuries themselves.”

If you have any information regarding the attack, contact West Midlands Police at 101 or speak anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.