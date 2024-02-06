Woman, 19, killed in quad bike crash after night out with her mum

Tributes have been paid to Courtney Marie Sampson, 19, who died in a quad bike crash. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

A mother has told of her grief after her daughter died in a quad bike crash following a night out.

Courtney Marie Sampson died after suffering multiple injuries she sustained in a crash in Birkenhead, Merseyside on Sunday February 4.

Courtney, 19 and a man, 24 were riding a yellow quad bike when it was involved in a crash with a black Ford Mondeo saloon.

Her heartbroken mum said: "I can’t even begin to explain my feelings. I just hold on to all the love and support around me and know my girl was loved by so many. Even though she never got to tell the people she wanted to how grateful she was for their love, trust me she did. I am thankful and grateful for the 19 years I had with my only princess out of nine princes."

She added: "Right now I am still in shock mode as Saturday night we went to the comedy club arena in Liverpool to watch Paul Smith and now I'm preparing her funeral.

“It seems so surreal like I will wake up and she will text me, 'hay queen how are you? Hope you have a lovely day. Love you all so much.' But I will never get that text again but I will cherish the ones I do have.

"Family is a gift never to be taken for granted, not just close but extended. I hope to give my girl the best send off she deserves and that we will all share much love in this tragic time."

The driver of the Ford, 37, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and also while under the influence of drink or drugs.

The man, 24, who was injured on the quadbike was rushed to hospital with multiple injuries.

A friend wrote: "Absolutely heartbroken to wake up to the news you're gone queen. RIP you absolute beauty. We'll love you forever and miss you always! Courtney Marie Sampson."

Another wrote: "Rest in peace Courtney Marie Sampson, taken way too soon."

Another friend said: "You are such a kind-hearted, loving girl and to think I was on the phone to you only two days ago. I'm [going to] make you proud my girl. Forever 19. Forever and always I love you."

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the family of the woman who has sadly lost her life following the collision last night.

“Her family have been informed and being supported by our specially trained family liaison officers. We have now launched an investigation into her death and I would urgently appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident to please contact us.

“We are currently searching for any CCTV or dashcam footage from last night that may have captured the incident or either vehicle in the time immediately before the collision. If you were driving in the general area of Hoylake Road, Stanley Road, Wallasey Bridge Road or live in the area please check your CCTV systems or contact our team and we will review any footage or information you may have.

“Every piece of information is vitally important to our investigation to establish what happened so we can provide answers for the woman’s family.”

Anyone with information is asked to call (0151) 777 5747, or email SCIU@merseyside.police.uk. Or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 24000146006.