Woman cyclist, 36, killed in east London hit-and-run as police hunt occupants of car who fled scene

A woman died in the hit-and-run collision in Hackney. Picture: @stemorgs

By Asher McShane

A woman cyclist has died after being hit by a car in east London.

Police rushed to the scene of the collision on Whiston Road E2 at 6.41pm yesterday.

Officers and paramedics attended and the woman, 36, was rushed to hospital for treatment but sadly could not be saved.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed.

The woman was hit and killed on Whiston Road, Hackney. Picture: Google Street View

Police are trying to trace two occupants of the car who fled the scene before emergency services arrived.

Local road closures are in place and drivers are being urged to find alternative routes.

Witnesses, or anyone with other information that could help the investigation, are being asked to call 101 quoting CAD 6490/21Sep.