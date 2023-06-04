Pensioner arrested after woman in her 80s 'murdered' in Bournemouth

4 June 2023, 15:08

The woman was found dead at a house in the Southborne area of the town
The woman was found dead at a house in the Southborne area of the town. Picture: Google Street View

By Kit Heren

A man in his 80s has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman, also in her 80s, was found dead in Bournemouth.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dorset Police were called out at around 7pm on Saturday by reports of concern for a woman at an address off Wick Lane in the Southbourne area of the seaside town.

Officers rushed to the scene with paramedics, where they declared the woman dead.

A man - whom the woman knew - was arrested on suspicion of murder, and taken to hospital for treatment himself.

Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins, of Dorset Police's major crime investigation team, said: “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the woman who has sadly died.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

“We have launched an investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“I am keen to hear from anyone locally who may have information that may assist our enquiries.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and officers can be approached by any member of the public with information or concerns."

Read more: Heroic teens pulled drowning man from sea in Bournemouth on same day as two children died

Read more: Tributes paid to gran killed by family dog while lying on sun lounger, as daughter tried frantically to pull it off

Officers have informed the woman's family of the tragic news.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230085537.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.

The death is the second tragedy in Bournemouth in less than a week, after two teenagers died after getting into trouble off the beach on Wednesday.

