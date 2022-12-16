Woman assaulted on London bus after closing window because it was raining

16 December 2022, 08:23 | Updated: 16 December 2022, 08:27

Police want to trace this man after a woman was assaulted on a London bus
Police want to trace this man after a woman was assaulted on a London bus. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

Police want to trace this man after a woman was assaulted on a London bus when she closed a window because it was raining.

The woman, 28, was on a 168 bus in Camden on the morning of Wednesday November 23 when she was pushed after a row broke out.

She was travelling between 9.15 and 10am between Eversholt Street heading towards Kingsway.

The woman closed a window when it started to rain, and she was verbally abused by a man “who was unhappy that she had closed a window despite it raining,” police said.

The victim was assaulted but did not require hospital treatment, police added.

Officers from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating and would like to speak with anyone who recognises the man on CCTV.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference 2751/15DEC22.

