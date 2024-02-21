Woman dragged down London bus steps and assaulted after she and her friends reject advances of two men

Police are attempting to track down these two men. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Will Taylor

Police are hunting two men over a violent assault in which a woman was dragged down the stairs from a bus and attacked when her group rejected them.

The group was approached on the bus by two men who made advances towards them on a westbound N207 bus in Holland Park on Saturday, January 20.

The women turned them down and the men became physically and verbally abusive, the Met said.

One woman, 26, was dragged down the stairs off the bus and assaulted while another, 24, was injured on her face.

Police are trying to identify this male. Picture: Police

Police are searching for this male. Picture: Met Police

Both have been left "enormously distressed".

Police said: "At around 02:50hrs on Saturday, 20 January, a group of women were travelling on a route N207 bus near Holland Park Underground Station travelling from Tottenham Court Road.

"They were approached by two males who made advances towards them. When they declined the males became physically and verbally abusive."

It added: "Both victims were enormously distressed by the incident and are affected to this today."

Detectives have now issued images of two men they want to speak to and asked anyone who can identify them to call 101 using reference 0987/20JAN24, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.