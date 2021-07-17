Breaking News

Woman, believed to be in her 30s, found dead in west London park

A woman's body was found in Southall Park in the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: Google Street View

By Nick Hardinges

A woman believed to be in her 30s has been found dead in a west London park where a large police cordon is now in place.

Officers were responded to reports of an unresponsive woman in Southall Park on Green Drive, Ealing, shortly before 6am on Saturday morning.

The Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service attended and found the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Steps are being taken to inform her next of kin.

A large police cordon has been put in place and enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened to the woman.

Police said a crime scene is in place at Southall Park. Picture: Google Street View

Pictures posted on social media appear to show the park has been closed off as officers investigate.

Reports suggest it has been shut to the public.

It is not clear whether the incident will affect the Southall Park Funfair taking place nearby.

