Breaking News

Woman, believed to be in her 30s, found dead in west London park

17 July 2021, 12:02 | Updated: 17 July 2021, 12:22

A woman's body was found in Southall Park in the early hours of Saturday morning
A woman's body was found in Southall Park in the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: Google Street View
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A woman believed to be in her 30s has been found dead in a west London park where a large police cordon is now in place.

Officers were responded to reports of an unresponsive woman in Southall Park on Green Drive, Ealing, shortly before 6am on Saturday morning.

The Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service attended and found the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Steps are being taken to inform her next of kin.

A large police cordon has been put in place and enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened to the woman.

Read more: Serving police officer charged with misconduct and sexual assault

Watch: Ex-cop says police 'too busy with Covid crime to deal with things that matter'

Police said a crime scene is in place at Southall Park
Police said a crime scene is in place at Southall Park. Picture: Google Street View

Pictures posted on social media appear to show the park has been closed off as officers investigate.

Reports suggest it has been shut to the public.

It is not clear whether the incident will affect the Southall Park Funfair taking place nearby.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police said: "At 5:56am on Saturday 17 July, police were called to Southall Park, Green Drive to reports of an unresponsive woman.

"Police and London Ambulance Service attended and the woman, believed to be in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Steps are being taken to inform her next of kin.

"A crime scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

New Health Secretary Sajid Javid tests positive for coronavirus
A sizeable portion of adults in England are unaware they are overweight or obese

Many in England 'unaware' they are overweight or obese, survey suggests
Brits arriving in England from France will still need to self-isolate from Monday

'Unworkable': Fury as double-jabbed arrivals from France made to self-isolate from Monday
Covid restrictions in Wales have eased as of today

Six people can meet indoors as Covid restrictions ease in Wales
Parts of the UK could experience a mini-heatwave over the weekend

UK weather: Mini-heatwave could bring hottest day of year so far
The Health Secretary has announced the biggest flu vaccination programme in the UK's history, which will include vaccinating teenagers

Flu jab to be offered to 35m people including secondary school students

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Care boss: Govt is 'picking at the edges' of issues in adult care

Care boss: Government is 'picking at the edges' of the 'fundamental' problem in adult social care
Call the Cabinet with Kwasi Kwarteng | Watch Live on Monday from 9am

Call the Cabinet with Kwasi Kwarteng | Watch Live on Monday from 9am
James O'Brien caller 'absolutely terrified' as 'Freedom Day' looms

James O'Brien caller 'absolutely terrified' as 'Freedom Day' looms
'Normality will never return until the world is vaccinated' says AZ jab creator

'Normality will never return until the world is vaccinated' says AstraZeneca jab creator
Ex-Cop hits out at police who 'don't care about normal crime'

Ex-cop says police are 'too busy policing Covid crime to deal with things that matter'
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

'Riot police checking a child is self-isolating, does that make you proud to be British?'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London