Woman 'deliberately' ran over and murdered fiancé, dragging him beneath her car for 160 metres, during row, jury told

20 December 2023, 20:16

Alice Wood (left), 23, is accused of using her car as a "weapon" to mow down fiancé Ryan Watson (right), 24, during a heated argument
Alice Wood (left), 23, is accused of using her car as a "weapon" to mow down fiancé Ryan Watson (right), 24, during a heated argument. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

A woman 'deliberately' ran over and murdered her fiancé, dragging him beneath her car for nearly 160 metres, during a row after a party, a jury has been told.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alice Wood, 23, is accused of using her car as a "weapon" to mow down fiancé Ryan Watson, 24, during a heated argument.

The court heard how Wood "lost her temper" with Mr Watson, struck him with her Ford Fiesta, and then dragged him beneath the car for 158 metres near the couple's home in Rode Heath, Cheshire, on May 6 last year.

Wood, however, claims the incident was an accident following an argument the couple had following a Stoke birthday party for a service user of the Headway brain injury charity where Mr Watson worked as a support worker.

But prosecutor Mr Andrew Ford KC told the jury that Wood's claims were not supported, claiming her driving was "hostile" and intended to cause serious harm.

He told the jury they were "entitled" to view the case as murder.

The jury was played CCTV footage during the court proceedings showing Wood's Ford Fiesta striking Mr Watson, pushing him up on the bonnet.

The car then drove at him a second time as Mr Watson briefly got to his feet again. He was then pushed under the car's front bumper where he was trapped under the chassis.

Wood then drove for 158 metres with Mr Watson beneath the car, before she eventually stopped down the road. Wood claims she did not see Mr Wood before the car struck him a second time.

Alice Wood (right) leaves Chester Crown Court during her trial, she is accused of murdering her fiancé, Ryan Watson, 24, outside their home in Rode Heath, Cheshire, on May 6 last year. Picture date: December 5, 2023
Alice Wood (right) leaves Chester Crown Court during her trial, she is accused of murdering her fiancé, Ryan Watson, 24, outside their home in Rode Heath, Cheshire, on May 6 last year. Picture date: December 5, 2023. Picture: Alamy

Read More: 'I don’t feel sorry for Brianna’s killers anymore': Mother of murder victim ‘glad’ they will be jailed for ‘many years’

Read More: Chef who confessed to murdering his ex to an undercover police officer jailed for life

A collision expert said Wood's perceived response times suggested she may have 'took her eyes' off her partner, adding that she may not have had enough time to react.

However another expert said Mr Watson could not be deemed an "unexpected hazard" because Wood had already driven at him the first time.

"Even if she took her eyes off him after strike one it's not as if he ran away or moved very far or vanished at six feet [tall]," Mr Ford told the jury. "He popped up again and took a few paces to the left."

"You are entitled to view that strike as deliberate", he said, dismissing Wood's claim the incident was an accident.

Wood says Mr Watson was angry with her and accused her of "flirting" with other men during the party they attended in Stoke.

Prosecutor Mr Ford suggested that instead Mr Watson had "clicked" with another party member who felt Wood "glaring" at her. Mr Watson had attempted to ring the woman minutes before he was mowed down.

Wood denies claims that she murdered Mr Watson, as well as a separate charge of manslaughter.

Defence counsel Ms Gudrun Young KC said many areas of the case were still "not quite clear" and details had been "twisted in a certain way".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Venezuela Prisoner Deal

US releases ally of Venezuelan president in swap for jailed Americans

A court has ordered 177 names to be unsealed

'Who's on the naughty list?': Prince Andrew accuser says 'a lot of people are nervous' as Epstein associates to be named

Congo Elections

DR Congo’s presidential vote extended as delays lead to credibility fears

Be careful this Christmas

Bizarre reason men are more likely to fracture their penis at Christmas, according to scientists

Roman Abramovich

Former Chelsea owner Abramovich loses legal action against EU sanctions

Esther Ghey said she had 'seen the true nature' of her daughter's killers who 'neither display an ounce of remorse for what they have done to Brianna'.

'I don’t feel sorry for Brianna’s killers anymore': Mother of murder victim ‘glad’ they will be jailed for ‘many years’

Israel Palestinians

Hamas leader in Cairo as talks over another Gaza ceasefire gather pace

A woman holding a metal cup of masala chai

Angry husband beheads wife after stabbing her 15 times for taking too long to make him a cup of tea

Blade Silvano

Woman jailed after posing as man to trick female partner into sex over two-year relationship, with pair planning to marry
A man wanted for ransacking £26 million worth of valuables from British celebrities' homes, including Tamara Ecclestone (left) and Frank Lampard (right), has been arrested in Serbia

Suspect wanted for £26m raids on Tamara Ecclestone and Frank Lampard's homes is arrested in Serbia

France Sexual Misconduct

French TV personality faces preliminary charge of rape

Brianna Ghey was killed in February

'Thirsty for murder': 'Warped children' found guilty of murdering trans teenager Brianna Ghey

Alex Saab

US releases ally of Venezuelan President in swap for jailed Americans – sources

A pub chef convicted of murdering his former partner has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years.

Chef who confessed to murdering his ex to an undercover police officer jailed for life

Three men were jailed for the shooting

Shocking moment gangsters shoot children in playground, as three thugs jailed for attempted murder

Lawrence Bierton will spend the rest of his life in prison after bludgeoning 73-year-old Pauline Quinn to death with her coffee table at her home in Rayton Spur, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, on November 9 2021

Killer given whole-life order for ‘senseless’ murder of neighbour at her home in Worksop

Latest News

See more Latest News

Why are even our national treasures forced to agonise like this?

MPs could stop widespread suffering at the end of life – why don’t they?

Internet

Three of the biggest porn sites must verify ages under EU’s new digital law

Storm Pia could bring travel chaos over Christmas (file photos from previous years)

Christmas travel chaos fears, as 70mph winds to sweep across Britain with Storm Pia this week
Daihatsu president

Toyota subsidiary Daihatsu suspends all vehicle shipments over safety cheating

First Minister Humza Yousaf MSP and Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Finance Shona Robison MSP

Scotland drops legal battle with UK government to make it easier for children to change gender from the age of 16
Planes in formation

US flies bomber as part of joint drills with South Korea and Japan

Judge threw Princess from a 30ft drop during an argument with her boyfriend

'Callous' woman threw pet dog Princess from 30ft drop during row with boyfriend - then told vet to put her down
Universal is planning on opening a park in the UK

Universal Studios confirms plans for first theme park in UK

Prince William is 'not a good drinker', Mike Tindall has said

'One Pint Willy': Prince William's bizarre nickname revealed, as Mike Tindall says he is 'not the best drinker'
NASA Laser Demo Cat

Cat named Taters steals the show in first video sent by laser from deep space

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle has appeared in a bizarre coffee advert

Meghan Markle returns to acting in coffee advert as intern who stacks boxes, works in IT and misses a fist bump
Prince Andrew is facing more scrutiny over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

Andrew faces more scrutiny over ties with Jeffrey Epstein as judge orders evidence from 'grope' accuser can be released
The launch of the website is said to have "blindsighted" the late queen.

Harry and Meghan still using 'Sussex Royal' title online despite pledge to stop

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit