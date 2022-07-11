Woman dies and two injured after double decker crashes into bus stop in Manchester

Scene of the Manchester crash. Picture: Google maps

By Stephen Rigley

A woman in her 50s died and two people were injured after a bus crashed into pedestrians in Manchester city centre.

The double decker bus hit the people waiting at a bus stop in the Piccadilly area of Manchester city centre shortly before 21:30 BST on Sunday.

A woman in her 50s has died and another woman, also in her 50s, is in hospital with serious injuries, Greater Manchester Police said. A man in his 60s has received treatment for minor injuries.

Greater Manchester Police said the bus driver remained at the scene and assisted officers with their enquiries.

Footage showed a bus with a smashed windscreen and the shelter completely destroyed.

Eyewitnesses described seeing a Stagecoach bus mount the kerb before crashing into the bus stop, Manchester Evening News reports.

One eyewitness said: "I just saw the bus suddenly mount the kerb and crash into the bus stop. There were hundreds of people standing around trying to help. The police were here within minutes."

Stagecoach Manchester confirmed that one of its buses was involved in a 'serious incident'.

A spokesman said: “We can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in a serious incident at a bus shelter at Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester around 9.30pm on Sunday evening.

“Our first thoughts are for those affected by the incident and their families. Safety is our absolute priority and we are supporting the investigation into the circumstances involved in any way that we can."