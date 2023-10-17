'Well-loved' aunt, 77, dies after bus crashes into shop in Manchester as man bailed for causing death by dangerous driving

Almena died after a bus crashed into a shop in Manchester. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

An elderly woman has died after a bus crashed into a shop in Manchester city centre.

Pedestrian Almena Amica, 77, from south Manchester, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries but later died.

She was injured after a bus smashed into a shop in Piccadilly Gardens on Monday.

Eleven other people, including pedestrians and passengers, were injured while a 64-year-old man was bailed on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Almena's family said: "Mena was dedicated to her family, friends and faith.

"She loved music, gardening, TV soaps and nature. She was the senior member of our family, the eldest sister and great-great-aunt.

One person died and eleven others were injured after the bus crash. Picture: Alamy

"She was well-loved, our matriarch, and her presence will be hugely missed.

"Mena was a private person and her family asks that this be respected during our time of mourning. We thank all the services and people who came to her aid."

The other injured people were either taken to hospital with minor injuries or treated at the scene.

Police are appealing for help as they investigate the crash.

Almena died after the bus crash. Picture: GMP

Greater Manchester Police's Sergeant Louise Warhurst, from the Serious Injury Collision Unit, said: "This was a tragic incident witnessed by a lot of people in a busy area of the city centre.

"The investigation is progressing thanks to many calls with information received from the public.

"Anyone who has not yet spoken to officers but believes they are able to assist with enquiries should call 0161 856 4741 quoting log 1673 of 16/10/2023."