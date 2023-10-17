Exclusive

Met Police blasted for 'slow' response times as force takes two hours to respond to shoplifting and mugging 999 calls

17 October 2023, 07:41

The Met police now takes well over 2 hours to respond to certain 999 calls
The Met police now takes well over 2 hours to respond to certain 999 calls. Picture: Alamy
Henry Riley

By Henry Riley

The UK’s largest police force are taking an extra hour and fifteen minutes to respond to ‘significant’ 999 call outs, including for crimes such as shoplifting and some muggings.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The figures seen by LBC show that in 2018 the Metropolitan Police took just over an hour to respond to such calls, but are now taking well in excess of 2 hours for emergency call response time. The target for the Met is to respond to these calls within an hour.

Rob Blackie, the Liberal Democrat candidate for Mayor of London, told LBC: “The police response to significant 999 calls is far too slow. It is completely unacceptable, and the public have a right to expect better."

He added that Sadiq Khan should take responsibility as “the Mayor is responsible for the police, so the blame is with him".

"He has been in charge for 7 years, he sets the budget, he sets the strategic direction and priorities of the police. The blame is very clearly with the Mayor," Mr Blackie told LBC.

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London told LBC that "tackling crime and making London safe" is Mr Khan's "top priority".

They added that the Mayor will continue to hold the Met Commissioner to account.

Metropolitan Police officers
Metropolitan Police officers. Picture: Getty

Similarly, Caroline Russell, who chairs the London Police and Crime Committee, told LBC that the Commissioner needed to “get on top of this”. She said “crimes like shoplifting and mugging can be really frightening for victims. To wait over two hours for the Met to respond is just far too long”.

Elsewhere, the concerning figures uncovered by LBC also show that on average Domestic Abuse response times have increased by 78 seconds since 2015 – an increase of 12% - prompting concerns from three domestic abuse charities.

Read More: Braverman says waving Palestinian flag 'may not be legitimate' as she urges cops to crack down on Hamas support in UK

Read More: Northamptonshire police chief suspended after he was pictured wearing his brother’s Falklands War medal

Jess Eagelton, the Policy and Public Affairs Manager at Refuge told LBC that the statistics were “worrying to hear”, adding that domestic abuse 999 calls “often really are a matter of life and death and a swift police response is vital”.

Echoing those remarks, Sophie Francis-Cansfield, from the charity Women’s Aid, said: “It is worrying to see that response times for crimes as serious as domestic abuse are increasing”.

She added “every fortnight, three women are killed by their current or former partner. More must be done to ensure that women and children are kept safe, and that perpetrators are prevented from causing any further harm, as soon as a report is made to the police.”

Whilst the charity Solace Women’s Aid also shared their concerns, Rebecca Goshawk from the organisation said it was “concerning”. She added: “Women are advised to call the police in emergency situations when there is immediate risk and we need a London police force that is equipped to support them when they are in danger."

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley. Picture: Getty

A Met spokesperson said: "Our officers are regularly the first emergency service workers at the scene of a stabbing or a serious collision and they are trained to provide first aid, as well as to keep the public safe.

"We achieve this by effectively assessing and prioritising the 10,000 calls we receive on an average daily basis and directing our resources to calls where people are in danger and require the most urgent responses. We must do this so we are able to respond to the most serious emergencies as effectively as possible. 

“We always prioritise calls where someone is in danger or a crime, like a street robbery or mugging, is in progress. With regard to shoplifting specifically we are working hard with retailers in London to understand how they can report shoplifting more effectively so we can provide a better level of service without redirecting resources away from more other cases involving immediate harm. 

“Calls to domestic abuse situations are some of the most diverse and complex calls an officer can attend. As with all calls they are assessed and prioritised so that our resources to best used to protect the public.

"The Commissioner has spoken publicly about the demands and pressures created on policing from cut backs in other emergency and local services and the impact these have on our key mission of tackling crime and keeping the people of London safe.

"He will continue to work with partners and the government to find long-term solutions to these issues, as well as tackling the root causes of much of this demand by creating the strongest ever neighbourhoods policing under our New Met for London plan.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is to blame, according to Mr Blackie
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is to blame, according to Mr Blackie. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London added: “Tackling crime and making London safer is the Mayor's top priority. In London, the majority of emergency calls are responded to within national target times, but it’s clear more needs to be done to improve the service Londoners receive.

“Against the backdrop of huge national cuts to policing by the government, the Mayor has been working to plug the gap by investing record amounts from City Hall to ensure more police officers are available locally to respond to calls, support victims and keep communities safe.

"This includes expanding neighbourhood policing and funding 500 additional Police Community Support Officers who will be embedded in neighbourhoods across London. Funding from the Mayor has also supported the Met to invest an additional £5m in their Contact Centre to improve response times to 999 and 101 calls even further.

"Sadiq will continue to support the Met Commissioner and hold him to account to ensure we see the improvements to policing that Londoners deserve as we continue to build a safer London for everyone."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Captain Sir Tom Moore's family will today appeal the demolition notice.

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s family appeals order to demolish 'unauthorised' spa pool in planning permission row

Belgium Shooting

Extremist suspected of killing Swedish football fans shot dead by Belgian police

Iran has warned Israel of 'preemptive action'

Iran warns Israel of 'preemptive action' in chilling threat amid fears war with Hamas could escalate into Middle East conflict
Brazil Record Low Amazon

Major Amazon tributary reaches record low as drought takes hold

Israel Palestinians

Israeli air strikes pound Gaza as efforts made to break deadlock on aid

The mayor of Brussels Phillippe Close said "it would appear that the suspect has been neutralised".

Police shoot suspect at Brussels cafe in manhunt for 'Isis' gunman who killed two Swedish football fans

Wadea Al-Fayoume was stabbed to death. His mother remains in hospital

'Mom, I'm fine': Last words of Muslim boy, 6, stabbed to death as hundreds of mourners gather for funeral

The football match was abandoned after the killings

'ISIS gunman' on the run after two football fans gunned down in streets of Belgium sparking huge manhunt

The patient woke up in the hospital hours later

Woman, in her 50s, who 'woke up hours after being declared dead' dies, police confirm

Belgium Shooting

Belgium raises terror alert to highest level after two shot dead in Brussels

Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday

Joe Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday in show of support in war against Hamas

AP Poll Biden

President Joe Biden to visit Israel and Jordan for talks

Coleen Rooney said she was forced to expose the Wagatha Christie affair

'I wanted it to go away, but I had to battle on': Coleen Rooney says she was forced to expose 'Rebekah Vardy's leaks'

Poland Elections

Poland backs centrist opposition after eight years of nationalist rule

Energy efficiency plans would have helped renters, opposition MPs like Ed Miliband said

'Renters will suffer' because of plans to scrap energy efficiency rules for landlords, opposition MPs claim

Israel Palestinians

Aid stuck at Gaza border as Israeli siege strains hospitals and water supplies

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hollywood Model Maker Auction

Miniature Star Wars X-wing fighter fetches £2.5m at auction

A couple said they cook steak and eggs on their iron to avoid missing TV show

Couple cooks steak and eggs on iron to avoid missing favourite TV show

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith breaks silence on wife Jada Pinkett Smith's comments after she reveals couple separated in 2016
Joe Biden and Donald Trump

Biden campaign launches account on Trump’s Truth Social network

Brussels

Two people killed in shooting in Brussels

Donald Trump

Trump has narrow gagging order imposed by judge in election subversion case

The football match has been abandoned after the killings

Belgium on highest terror alert as two people ‘wearing Sweden football shirts’ shot dead by 'ISIS gunman'
Malcolm Rifkind told Andrew Marr that Israel could not be expected not to send in troops to Gaza

Israel's invasion of Gaza likely 'tomorrow or in next few days', ex-Foreign Secretary tells LBC
World’s Hottest Pepper

Chilli expert scorches his own heat record with the Pepper X

Nick Adderley has been suspended

Northamptonshire police chief suspended after he was pictured wearing his brother’s Falklands War medal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate Middleton watched England beat Fiji

Kate cheers on as England beat Fiji at Rugby World Cup, after William and George watched Wales lose
Harry and Meghan have condemned the conflict

'We stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality': Harry and Meghan join royals in condemning Israel-Hamas war
King Charles, Prince William and Kate have put out statements on Hamas' attack

Kate and William join King Charles in expressing 'profound distress' at Hamas' 'terrorist attack' on Israel

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh and caller Simon

LBC caller details 'disgusting anti-Semitic' act he witnessed, as hate crimes rise in fall out of Israel-Hamas war
Andrew Castle caller on the 'difficult position' Israel is in.

'Whatever it does, it's going to be perceived as the aggressor': Israel is in a 'difficult position' says this caller
JOB and Usman

Israel's current response will only 'strengthen' Hamas by rearing Gazans who seek revenge warns this James O'Brien caller
JOB on deaths in conflict

James O'Brien unpacks the 'controversial' feeling of being 'equally devastated' by Palestinian and Israeli deaths
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari urges FA to 'show leadership' after apparent reluctance to illuminate Wembley Arch in Israeli colours
Tom and caller

'Our family is there': Mother shares heartbreaking experience of being a British Jew during Israel-Hamas conflict
Distraught caller on Israel-Gaza conflict.

'This is a war against Hamas!': Distraught caller wants Israel and Palestine to take down the 'enemy' together
JOB on starmer speech

Keir Starmer is using 'working class as the opposite of having a sense of entitlement', notes James O'Brien
JOB on HS2 promises

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's watering down of 'illustrative' Network North projects funded by HS2 cut
'This is not a good time for antisemitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by antisemitism across the UK after Hamas attack

'This is not a good time for anti-Semitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by Jewish discrimination after Hamas attack

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit