Braverman warns waving Palestinian flag 'may not be legitimate' as she urges cops to use 'full force of law'

11 October 2023, 00:19

Suella Braverman has warned waving a Palestinian flag 'may not be legitimate'
Suella Braverman has warned waving a Palestinian flag 'may not be legitimate'. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The Home Secretary has warned waving the Palestinian "may not be legitimate" after a series of protests took place on the streets of the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Suella Braverman told police officers they should use the "full force of the law" to prevent harassment of the UK's Jewish community in the wake of events in Israel.

In a letter to police chiefs in England and Wales, she said: "It is not just explicit pro-Hamas symbols and chants that are cause for concern.

"I would encourage police to consider whether chants such as 'From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free' should be understood as an expression of a violent desire to see Israel erased from the world, and whether its use in certain contexts may amount to a racially aggravated Section 5 public order offence."

Waving the Palestinian flag 'may not be legitimate', the Home Secretary has said
Waving the Palestinian flag 'may not be legitimate', the Home Secretary has said. Picture: Getty
Pro-Palestine protesters take to the streets in the UK
Pro-Palestine protesters take to the streets in the UK. Picture: Getty

It comes after the Foreign Secretary took steps to reassure Jewish people in Britain amid mounting tension over the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC, James Cleverly said any calls for violence were "completely inappropriate" and that "people in the UK deserve the right to live in peace."

James Cleverly to British Jewish communities: 'We stand with you, we will protect you.'

"That is particularly true of the Jewish community in the UK - they are targeted in response to events in the Middle East.

"We stand with you, we will protect you," he added.

Mr Cleverly indicated that a "significant number" of British-Israeli dual nationals have been caught up in the conflict in Israel and Gaza.

Read More: Israel and Palestine protesters pulled apart by police at London Underground station yards from Israeli embassy

Read More: 'This is clear cut': Israeli ambassador to UK labels Hamas 'barbaric terrorists' as she accuses group of war crimes

Both pro-Palestine and pro-Israel supporters took to the streets in west London on Monday to show support for the respective causes.

Protesters were pulled apart by police as chants of 'Free, Free Palestine!' rang out on High Street Kensington and inside the nearby Tube station, located just yards from the Israeli embassy.

Protesters march with placards and a 'Free Palestine' banner in Knightsbridge
Protesters march with placards and a 'Free Palestine' banner in Knightsbridge. Picture: Getty

The Metropolitan Police force said it was "aware of instances of suspected criminal damage in Kensington High Street", which is just yards from the Israeli embassy in London.

"Officers are on scene, intervening and gathering evidence. We are actively seeking to locate and arrest those suspected of being involved in any criminal activity," a spokesperson for the force said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Up to 40 babies have been massacred by Hamas, Israel has said

Slaughter of the innocents: Israel vows to 'wipe out' Hamas after '40 babies and children massacred' in Kfar Aza

Five passengers were killed in a "catastrophic implosion" in June

Final parts of Titan sub discovered by US coastguard in follow-up mission months after five killed in tragic implosion

George Santos

George Santos faces new charges that he stole donor IDs

TikTok Lawsuit Utah

Utah sues TikTok over ‘addictive and destructive social media habits’

FTX Bankman Fried

Star witness says FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried hoped to become US president

Trump Fraud Lawsuit

Trump’s civil fraud trial resumes with former finance chief giving evidence

Titanic tourist vessel missing

US coastguard recovers presumed human remains in parts of Titan submersible

Emergency services are at the scene

Flights suspended at Luton Airport after huge fire tears through terminal car park

Biden United States Israel Palestinians

Biden condemns Hamas for ‘sheer evil’ in attack on Israel

Mexico Tropical Weather

Hurricane Lidia takes aim at Mexico’s Puerto Vallarta resort

Holly Willoughby has been at the centre of a number of stories in the last 12 months

From Schofield controversy to 'murder plot': Inside Holly's 'year from hell' as presenter quits This Morning

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel

Joe Biden labels Hamas attacks 'act of sheer evil' as he pledges support for Israel

Obit Oldest Skydiver

104-year-old Chicago woman dies days after skydive record attempt

Exclusive
Israeli ambassador speaks of Hamas 'war crimes', telling Iain Dale 'Western civilisation should realise this is a clear cut case'

'This is clear cut': Israeli ambassador to UK labels Hamas 'barbaric terrorists' as she accuses group of war crimes

Germany Musk

EU digital chief warns Musk over misinformation on X about Israel-Hamas war

A second October 'mini-heatwave' is on the way

Exact date Brits to bathe in second October 'mini-heatwave' - but not before torrential rain hits

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ashley Dale was killed at home

Family of Ashley Dale break down in court as they hear final messages of council worker gunned down at home
Maggie Chapman MSP's tweet about the Hamas attack is being "assessed" by Police Scotland.

Police assessing tweet by Green MSP who claimed Hamas attack was 'consequence' of 'Israel State' actions
Biden Israel Palestinians World Reaction

Biden to condemn Hamas ‘brutality’ in its attack on Israel

Angela Rayner said she thought she was going to 'do a full John Prescott' after the protester accosted Sir Keir

Angela Rayner says she 'nearly did a full John Prescott' on protester who poured glitter on Keir Starmer
UN Russia Ukraine

Russia loses bid to regain seat on UN’s top human rights body

A four-year-old girl is among the 830 to have been killed in Gaza

'They tried to escape death only to find it': Four-year-old girl killed in Gaza by Israeli bombing in response to Hamas attack
Twitter X Israel Hamas

Musk’s X promises ‘highest level’ response on posts about Israel-Hamas war

Holly Willoughby

Read it in full: Holly Willoughby's statement as presenter quits This Morning after 14 years
Missing tattoo artist Shani Louk was paraded on Hamas truck following Nova festival massacre is alive, mother claims

Missing tattoo artist paraded on Hamas truck following Nova festival massacre is alive, mother claims
Ashkelon has come under bombardment

Hamas fires rockets on Israel city of Ashkelon after warning residents to leave or die

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate celebrates during game of wheelchair rugby bur was "worried about her finger"

Kate suffers another hand injury weeks after damaging her fingers in trampoline accident

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is reportedly going to help him pay for repairs to the royal lodge

Fergie 'to bankroll Prince Andrew’s efforts to stay in Royal Lodge'

The King 'privately believes' his younger brother's stay won't be 'long-term', it has been claimed.

Prince Andrew has no ‘chance’ of remaining in Royal Lodge long-term despite claims he was granted ‘indefinite’ stay

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

JOB on HS2 promises

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's watering down of 'illustrative' Network North projects funded by HS2 cut
'This is not a good time for antisemitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by antisemitism across the UK after Hamas attack

'This is not a good time for anti-Semitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by Jewish discrimination after Hamas attack
Shelagh and Alicia Kearns

Head of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee expresses concern over Israeli 'siege of Gaza'
Sadiq Khan and James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan declares there is 'no place for anti-Semitism' in London as kosher restaurant in Golders Green attacked
Nick and Professor

'Wiping out Gaza will not result in peace': Leader of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign airs concerns for the future of the Israel-Palestine conflict
A caller in Israel gave her account of events.

‘It's never happened before, it’s terrifying’: Tel Aviv caller gives first-hand account of Hamas airstrikes in Israel
Rishi Sunak speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Rishi Sunak wants to be the 'change candidate' - but will voters buy it?

Shelagh Fogarty caller on facial recognition.

This caller lacks 'trust' in the government's handling of the AI facial recognition debate

James O'Brien on the challenge HS2 scrappage poses to Labour.

‘How much can Rishi Sunak knock down before Keir Starmer becomes Prime Minister?, asks James O’Brien
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: England's crippling housing crisis is a widespread problem - but still Rishi Sunak remains silent

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit